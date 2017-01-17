FR3.5 »

Fittipaldi, Binder to form Lotus FV8 line-up

17 January 2017
Pietro Fittipaldi joins Rene Binder in Lotus' Formula V8 3.5 team for the 2017 season.
Fittipaldi, Binder to form Lotus FV8 line-up
Fittipaldi, Binder to form Lotus FV8 line-up
Pietro Fittipaldi will join Lotus for the 2017 Formula V8 3.5 Championship alongside the re-signed Rene Binder, it has been revealed.

Fittipaldi – grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson – made his FV8 debut in 2016 with Fortec Motorsport, notching up his maiden podium finish in the final round of the season in Barcelona.

For 2017, the Brazilian joins Lotus where he will be paired with Binder, the Austrian having re-signed with the Czech-based Charouz Racing-run team.

“I really enjoyed working with the team when we met last year for winter testing. It's an extremely professional team, we did two test days and we topped morning and afternoon sessions. I felt really comfortable and I'm very happy to drive with them for 2017.

“Forty-five years ago my grandfather won the Formula 1 World Championship with Lotus and this is a great coincidence. I'm not competing for the Formula 1 title at the moment, but we'll give all our effort to win the World Series.”

Binder secured five podiums with Lotus in 2016 en route to seventh in the overall standings but now has his sights set firmly on the Formula V8 3.5 title.

“It feels great to renew my contract with Lotus 3.5 Team and for the first time in my single-seater career I will continue with the same team, which in my opinion might be even a little advantage.

The 2016 season was a very important year for me so we just need to stay focus and build on the five podiums that we achieved in Aragon, Paul Ricard, Silverstone and Monza. Lotus has definitely made me a better driver and I want to thank Bob Vavrik and Tony Charouz for their confidence.”

Tagged as: Lotus , Rene Binder , Pietro Fittipaldi , FV8 , Formula V8 3.5
« Take me back to the FR3.5 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rene Binder, Lotus - Photo credit: Formula V8 3.5 series/RPM Racing
Tom Dillmann - AVF [credit: FV8 3.5]
Tom Dillmann - AVF [credit: FV8 3.5]
Louis Deletraz - Fortec Motorsports [credit: FV8 3.5]
Louis Deletraz - Fortec Motorsports [credit: FV8 3.5]
Matevos Issakyan - SMP Racing [credi: FV8 Flickr]
Matevos Issakyan - SMP Racing [credi: FV8 Flickr]
Jack Aitken - RP Motorsport [credit: RP Motorsport]
Roy Nissany - Lotus [credit: FV8 Flickr]
Vitor Baptista - RP Motorsport
Matevos Isaakyan, SMP Racing [credit: Formula V8 3.5]
Rene Binder, Lotus - Photo credit: Formula V8 3.5/RPM Racing
Rene Binder, Lotus - Photo credit: Formula V8 3.5/RPM Racing
Rene Binder, Lotus - Photo credit: Formula V8 3.5/RPM Racing
Rene Binder, Lotus - Photo credit: Formula V8 3.5
Matthieu Vaxiviere, SMP Racing - Photo credit: RPM Racing media
Roy Nissany, Lotus - Photo credit: RPM Racing Media
Lotus Formula V8 3.5 team - Photo credit: RPM Racing Media

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 