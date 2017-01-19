FR3.5 »

Isaakyan switches to AVF for 2017

19 January 2017
Matevos Isaakyan has moved to AVF for his second campaign in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship.
Matevos Isaakyan has moved to AVF for his second campaign in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship.

The Russian driver split his racing commitments between the GP3 Series and Formula V8 3.5 in 2016, finishing 17th overall in GP3 and ninth in Formula V8 3.5.

AVF claimed the series title last year with Tom Dillmann and has been impressed by the 18-year-old's rookie campaign last season when he claimed a pole position and rostrum finish in Austria plus a victory in Jerez.

“I am delighted to join AVF Formula for this season,” Isaakyan said. “The team has a successful history and it is the right place for my development as a driver.

“Next year could be a very good year, I am aiming to fight for the top three positions in the Championship. I have good knowledge of the car now, so I am more confident going into my second season.”

AVF team boss Adrian Valles is delighted to secure the Russian having worked with him during his Formula Renault 2.0 days and is confident he can help the team defend its titles in 2017.

“We are very happy to announce Isaakyan,” Valles said. “We tested him in the past with Renault 2.0 and we know he is a really fast and talented driver.

“Last year he had a very good season in 3.5, so I think his experience will be key in order to battle for the lead from the beginning. We are very proud to have him on-board and really motivated to fight for the title again.”

