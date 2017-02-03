Nato re-joins Arden as team secures Pertamina backing

Race winner Norman Nato has been confirmed as re-joining Arden Motorsport as the team secures Pertamina-Jagonya Ayam backing for the 2017 GP2 Series.Nato made his GP2 debut with Arden in 2015 and was a two-time race winner en route to fifth place overall with Racing Engineering in 2016, but will head back to the British outfit for 2017, which will compete under the Pertamina Arden Motorsport banner.As part of the new title sponsorship deal – which will see the car run in distinctive Jagonya Ayam colours - Arden will also run Indonesian racer Sean Gelael, who moves from Campos Racing.“I am very happy to join the Jagonya Ayam family and to re-join Arden this season for the GP2 Series,” said Nato. “It is where I made my debut in GP2 so it's great to be back again.“Last year was a strong season for me so I'm really optimistic we can do a good job with Sean and the team. The aim is to put our experiences together in order to be competitive and to fight for wins and points at every race.”Having taken his maiden podium finish in Austria with Campos, Gelael is looking forward to putting his experience to use with Arden in 2017.“I am really pleased to join Pertamina Arden this year. It's a very experienced team who has shown consistency through the seasons. The post-season test in Abu Dhabi went well so it was obvious to keep working together for the 2017 season. Last year helped me to learn more about GP2 so my goal for this year is to be a front-runner in every race and I can't wait to get started. Norman will be a strong teammate with all of his experience and I'm happy to team up with him.”