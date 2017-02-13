GP2 »

Rowland joins DAMS for 2017 GP2 title tilt

13 February 2017
Oliver Rowland will head up DAMS' 2017 GP2 Series driver line-up alongside the retained Nicholas Latifi.
Rowland joins DAMS for 2017 GP2 title tilt
Rowland joins DAMS for 2017 GP2 title tilt
British youngster Oliver Rowland has set his sights on 'dominating' the 2017 GP2 Series after joining Nicholas Latifi in the revised DAMS driver line-up.

The 2015 Formula Renault 3.5 Champion made his full-time GP2 debut with MP Motorsport last year, winning four podiums en route to ninth in the final standings.

As a result, Rowland will join the former title-winning DAMS outfit in 2017 in place of Alex Lynn, the Renault F1 protégé excited by the prospect of joining forces with such a successful team in his crucial second year.

“The overall aim is to go and dominate the championship, that's my personal target and is shared by the team. DAMS have won championships in previous years with Valsecchi, Grosjean and Palmer, so I'm coming to an outfit with a lot of pedigree and I'll have to make sure I'm at the top of my game.

“Last year was my first year and with the tyres it was sometimes difficult, but there were lots of positives and I had some good results.

“Going into this year, I've got a lot better with my approach going into each race, so I'm looking forward to putting it into place. Everyone has been great so far and I'm excited to working with Nicholas to push the team forward.”

Latifi, meanwhile, heads into his second season with DAMS as he looks to make progress on a maiden campaign that yielded a podium in his debut race.

“Our big goal is to be consistently running at the front and having a better result in the championship than we did last year. I'm really happy to be in this team for the second season in a row, because I already have an established working relationship with everybody.

“That will help me a lot, especially as you don't get a lot of track time in GP2 and you're always having to adapt to the conditions. I know where we have to improve and the team knows where I have to as well.

“I've already made my first visit to the workshop this year and everyone is extremely motivated. There's definitely a really positive feeling in the team about the upcoming season.”

Tagged as: GP2 Series , Oliver Rowland
« Take me back to the GP2 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Oliver Rowland (GBR) Racing Steps Foundation
Gustav Malja - Racing Engineering [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Luca Ghiotto - Trident Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Luca Ghiotto - Trident Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing
Sergio Canamasas - Carlin
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Sergey Sirotkin - ART Grand Prix

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 