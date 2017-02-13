Rowland joins DAMS for 2017 GP2 title tilt

British youngster Oliver Rowland has set his sights on 'dominating' the 2017 GP2 Series after joining Nicholas Latifi in the revised DAMS driver line-up.The 2015 Formula Renault 3.5 Champion made his full-time GP2 debut with MP Motorsport last year, winning four podiums en route to ninth in the final standings.As a result, Rowland will join the former title-winning DAMS outfit in 2017 in place of Alex Lynn, the Renault F1 protégé excited by the prospect of joining forces with such a successful team in his crucial second year.“The overall aim is to go and dominate the championship, that's my personal target and is shared by the team. DAMS have won championships in previous years with Valsecchi, Grosjean and Palmer, so I'm coming to an outfit with a lot of pedigree and I'll have to make sure I'm at the top of my game.“Last year was my first year and with the tyres it was sometimes difficult, but there were lots of positives and I had some good results.“Going into this year, I've got a lot better with my approach going into each race, so I'm looking forward to putting it into place. Everyone has been great so far and I'm excited to working with Nicholas to push the team forward.”Latifi, meanwhile, heads into his second season with DAMS as he looks to make progress on a maiden campaign that yielded a podium in his debut race.“Our big goal is to be consistently running at the front and having a better result in the championship than we did last year. I'm really happy to be in this team for the second season in a row, because I already have an established working relationship with everybody.“That will help me a lot, especially as you don't get a lot of track time in GP2 and you're always having to adapt to the conditions. I know where we have to improve and the team knows where I have to as well.“I've already made my first visit to the workshop this year and everyone is extremely motivated. There's definitely a really positive feeling in the team about the upcoming season.”