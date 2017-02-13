GP2 »

Matsushita to remain with ART GP

13 February 2017
Nobuharu Matsushita will enter into his third season with ART Grand Prix for the 2017 GP2 Series.
Nobuharu Matsushita will enter into his third season of GP2 Series racing with ART Grand Prix this year after re-signing with the front running outfit.

The Japanese racer made his GP2 debut in 2015 with ART and continued with the team in 2016, picking up second career win and another podium en route to 11th in the overall standings.

Continuing with backing from Honda, Matsushita is confident he has the means and experience to mount a title challenge.

"I am happy to be able to race in GP2 Series again, and very honoured to work with ART Grand Prix for a third consecutive season. It is a fantastic team that helped me to settle in a brand new environment back in 2015 but also allowed me to grow as a driver and to secure a win and several podiums during my first year in the series.

“I hope I will be able to bring them more wins this season and to help them to fight for the championship. I would like to thank Honda for continuously giving me this great opportunity. I am ready to make this season a great one. I cannot wait for the season to start."

