Ex-Manor tester King switches to MP

Former Manor F1 test driver Jordan King will join MP Motorsport for his third season in the 2017 GP2 Series, it has been revealed.The 22 year-old made his GP2 debut with Racing Engineering in 2015 and remained on board with the Spanish outfit for the next two seasons during which time he notched up two wins and six podiums.For 2017, however, he will switch to MP Motorsport and is confident his benefit of experience will see him in amongst the title contenders.“I'm really looking forward to racing with MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. I've known the team a long time and worked with them straight out of karting, so in a way it's a bit of a homecoming for me. One of the biggest reasons for me to join them was the level of trust that comes with such a longstanding relationship.“Working with the team at the test was also a key factor in my decision. There is a great working relationship there with everyone in the team always working hard for you, but with a smile on their faces. I know they will always do the best job they possibly can.“Coming into my third year I've never been in a better place physically and mentally and I'm aiming to improve on my strong season last year.”King participated in two FP1 sessions during F1 grand prix weekends during 2016 with Manor and was in the running for a drive before it folded in January.