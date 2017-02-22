GP2 »

Albon steps up to GP2 with ART

22 February 2017
GP3 runner-up Alexander Albon stays with ART Grand Prix for 2017 and will step up to the GP2 Series.
Albon steps up to GP2 with ART
Albon steps up to GP2 with ART
Alexander Albon will step up to the GP2 Series in 2017 after earning a graduation from GP3 with ART Grand Prix.

The Thai racer diced with ART team-mate Charles Leclerc for the GP3 Series title in 2016, taking their fight down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but would lose out to the Monegasque racer.

Nevertheless, Albon will join his rival – who moves to Prema - by making his GP2 debut in 2017 as part of the front running French team once again.

Paired with Nobuharu Matsushita, Albon is excited to be continuing his relationship with ART, title-winners with F1 racers Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne since 2005.

“I am really excited to be working with ART Grand Prix for a second year! I learnt a huge amount last year and we have become one big close family. Moving up to the GP2 series is an important step in anyone's career and I am extremely fortunate to be with a top team who already understand me.

“There's a lot to learn coming from GP3, and the experience and method of working at ART Grand Prix is the reason they have won so many titles. I hope I will continue to proudly wear Thailand's colours and those of my faithful Thai partners. I look forward to the new challenge and cannot wait for the season to begin!”

Tagged as: Art Grand Prix , GP2 , Art , Nico Hulkenberg , GP2 Series , Alexander Albon
« Take me back to the GP2 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alexander Albon - ART Grand Prix [GP2 Series]
Gustav Malja - Racing Engineering [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Luca Ghiotto - Trident Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Luca Ghiotto - Trident Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing [credit: GP2 Series]
Pierre Gasly - PREMA Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi - Prema Racing
Sergio Canamasas - Carlin
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Alex Lynn - DAMS
Sergey Sirotkin - ART Grand Prix

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 