Albon steps up to GP2 with ART

Alexander Albon will step up to the GP2 Series in 2017 after earning a graduation from GP3 with ART Grand Prix.The Thai racer diced with ART team-mate Charles Leclerc for the GP3 Series title in 2016, taking their fight down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, but would lose out to the Monegasque racer.Nevertheless, Albon will join his rival – who moves to Prema - by making his GP2 debut in 2017 as part of the front running French team once again.Paired with Nobuharu Matsushita, Albon is excited to be continuing his relationship with ART, title-winners with F1 racers Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne since 2005.“I am really excited to be working with ART Grand Prix for a second year! I learnt a huge amount last year and we have become one big close family. Moving up to the GP2 series is an important step in anyone's career and I am extremely fortunate to be with a top team who already understand me.“There's a lot to learn coming from GP3, and the experience and method of working at ART Grand Prix is the reason they have won so many titles. I hope I will continue to proudly wear Thailand's colours and those of my faithful Thai partners. I look forward to the new challenge and cannot wait for the season to begin!”