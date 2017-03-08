GP2 »

Jeffri switches to Trident for 2017

8 March 2017
Nabil Jeffri has moved to Team Trident for the 2017 GP2 Series season after a tricky rookie campaign in the F1 feeder series.
After graduating from Euro F3 in 2015, the Malaysian driver secured just one points finish all season in GP2 last year driving for Arden International with seventh place in the dramatic Sprint race in Baku.

Despite a difficult rookie season he is confident of making progress in 2017 as he aims to crack the top ten in the drivers' championship.

“I am really honoured to be the first Trident driver announced for the 2017 GP2 program,” Jeffri said. “Having the chance to return to the series for my second season, and doing it with a Team with such a long and winning history is a dream for me. I am sure that they will support me best in 2017.

“Giacomo has been incredibly kind and supportive with me since the beginning and I love working with every single member of Team Trident. My goal is to do a great job with the team's technical staff and aim for the top ten.”

