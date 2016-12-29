IndyCar »

Best of 2016: Rookie Rossi wins Indy 500

29 December 2016
The 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 was always expected to be special but nobody would have predicted a rookie in the shape of Alex Rossi to win the race in dramatic circumstances...
As we close in on the end of 2016, it's time to look back at the biggest moments across the motorsport world – for better or for worse – over the last 12 months.

When a rookie wins the Indy 500!

Having been axed from F1 Rossi switched to IndyCar for 2016 and prepared for his maiden experience of the Indy 500. After spending most of the race outside of the lead pack a savvy strategy with smart driving saw him cross the finish line to win with barely any fuel to spare.

Luck and fate inspired the first rookie winner of the Indy 500 for 15 years and after running out of fuel on the warm-down lap, Rossi's name would forever be part of the history of the legendary race.

First published: 29th May 2016

Indianapolis 500: Rookie Rossi clinches sensational Indy 500 win

Former F1 driver Alexander Rossi has won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 on his debut after a magnificently judged fuel saving drive saw him take a historic victory.

The Andretti-Herta driver didn't appear to be a contender for victory as he lapped solidly yet largely out of the lead pack for much of the race, but a savvy strategy in the final quarter around The Brickyard, coupled to some smart driving saw him cross the finish line with barely any fuel to spare.

Indeed, Rossi's race only really came alive when he was left out on track during a full course yellow to clear Mikhail Aleshin's wrecked Schmidt car, an accident that also eliminated Conor Daly.

Though it placed him out-of-sync with the lead pack as they pitted in green flag conditions, Rossi was hauled back into contention courtesy of a quick stop under more yellow flags with 50 laps remaining, hauling him forward and out front went when others splashed for fuel.

Running on fumes as the end neared, Rossi was forced to nurse his car home but would do just enough to cross the line as the shock winner, making him the first rookie Indy 500 winner in 15 years. He promptly ran out of fuel on the warm-down lap.

Team-mate Carlos Munoz – who was one of the drivers to pit late on – recovered to second place to make it an Andretti 1-2, with Josef Newgarden and Tony Kanaan third and fourth, the trio having seemingly looked destined for a thrilling three-way dice to the chequered flag without Rossi's intervention having spent much of the final quarter swapping the lead.

Charlie Kimball completed the top five, ahead of JR Hildebrand, pole sitter James Hinchcliffe, Scott Dixon, Sebastien Bourdais and Will Power.

Alex Rossi, Indy 500 [Credit: IndyCar]

