Pigot confirmed for Indy 500 with Juncos Racing

Spencer Pigot will return for his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500 in 2017 with Juncos Racing after agreeing a deal with the debutant team.Pigot, 23, raced for Juncos Racing in the Pro Mazda Championship and Indy Lights in 2014 and 2015 respectively, taking the titles in both years before stepping up to IndyCar for 2016.Pigot made his Indy 500 debut last year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, finishing 25th before joining Ed Carpenter Racing for the remaining road and street course races.Pigot extended his deal with ECR for 2017, but was left without a seat for the '500 as team owner Ed Carpenter joins full-time driver JR Hildebrand for all oval races on the calendar.The team was happy for Pigot to pursue a deal for the '500 elsewhere, and confirmed on Tuesday that he would be linking up with Juncos Racing for its first IndyCar race, stepping up from Indy Lights."First I want to thank Ricardo [Juncos] for this opportunity," Pigot said. "We have had a long, successful relationship from karts to the Mazda Road to Indy series and hopefully we can repeat that success at Indy this month."The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world and to be able to drive in it again is fantastic. Last year was my first Indy 500 and I learned a lot. I am confident that I will be able to apply what I learned and a better result this time around.”"I am personally very happy to be able to formally announce that Spencer will be driving for Juncos Racing in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500,” added Juncos.“As most people know Spencer started with our team in 2003 driving Karts. We reunited in 2014 and won the Pro Mazda Series championship then Spencer helped us win the Indy Lights team championship in 2015. This is, hopefully, the next step in our successful relationship together."