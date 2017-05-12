Alonso to keep Indy 500 McLaren for his museum

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he will be allowed to keep the Dallara DW12 car he races in this year's Indianapolis 500 for his personal racing museum as part of his contract with McLaren.Alonso announced last month that he would be entering this year's Indy 500 as part of his bid to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, also featuring the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.The Spaniard enjoyed his first test in the No. 29 McLaren-Honda-Andretti Dallara DW12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3, and will begin his official practice programme for the race on Monday following this weekend's F1 race in Barcelona.Alonso confirmed in Thursday's FIA press conference that he will be allowed to keep his car from the race, having put a stipulation in all of his racing contracts in the past decade.It will go to his museum in Spain that acts as a showcase of his career achievements, as well as featuring a go-karting track."It's coming. After the race the car will be in the museum as well," Alonso said."Every car I jumped in from 2004 or something like that, it's always in my contract that it will be in my museum afterwards. This one is no different."Speaking about his first test in an Indy car, Alonso admitted that it was a drastic variation from what he was used to in F1, but managed to adapt throughout his Rookie Orientation Programme."The car felt quite different," Alonso said. "Running this asymmetric set-up definitely feels not normal to drive so you need to adjust a little bit your mindset going into the run, into the first corner, but yeah, at the end of the day I felt a little bit more comfortable."I was able to feel some of the setup changes and things like that, because I think the driving technique is quite different, so step-by-step. I did the first one, which is just the first feeling with the car."But now when we start the free practice and you start running with other people around etc., I think I will hopefully build a little bit more confidence and start understanding what the car needs and what I need as well to be prepared for May 28th."So yeah, two intense weeks ahead but pretty much looking forward."