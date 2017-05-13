Power takes INDYCAR GP pole with new track record

Will Power swept to pole position for Saturday's INDYCAR Grand Prix with a new track record on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's grand prix layout, heading up a 1-2-3 lock-out for Penske.Power turned in a fastest lap of 1:07.7044 to take pole by four-tenths of a second from team-mate Helio Castroneves, ensuring that Penske maintained its perfect record of poles through the first five races of the 2017 season.The time marked a new lap record for an Indy car on the GP layout at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leaving Power determined to convert his third pole of the year into his first win after retiring in St. Petersburg and finishing 14th at Barber."In the Fast Six, the car had a fantastic balance and did a really neat lap," Power said. "I was actually up on the second set and then got too greedy at the end. But yeah, really cool to start at the front again."[I'm] really determined to have a good race. I've been knocking on the door every week, and one is going to go our way here soon. You put yourself in that position, it'll happen. That's the plan."Josef Newgarden completed Penske's lock-out of the top three positions for the start at IMS, with Scott Dixon being the team's closest challenger after finishing fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing.On his return to IndyCar, Juan Pablo Montoya qualified fifth, with Sebastien Bourdais completed the Fast Six positions at the head of the field. Defending series champion Simon Pagenaud qualified seventh ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, while Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe rounded out the top 10 positions.