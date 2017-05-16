IndyCar »

Alonso hails ‘smooth and amazing’ opening Indy 500 practice

16 May 2017
Fresh off a flight from the Spanish Grand Prix Fernando Alonso has had a productive first official practice day ahead of the Indianapolis 500.
Alonso hails ‘smooth and amazing’ opening Indy 500 practice
Alonso hails ‘smooth and amazing’ opening Indy 500 practice
Fresh off a flight from the Spanish Grand Prix and just 14 hours after stepping out of his McLaren-Honda F1 car, Fernando Alonso says he's had an enjoyable and productive first official practice day ahead of his rookie Indianapolis 500.

The two-time F1 world champion, who is racing at the Indy 500 and skipping the Monaco Grand Prix, ended the opening day 19th fastest overall with an average 221.63mph.

Having breezed the rookie orientation on his last visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway between the Russian and Spanish F1 races, Alonso focused on set-up on his McLaren-Honda-Andretti as well as gaining as much track action experience ahead of his maiden Indy 500 race.

"I was a little bit concerned about the conditions, about the temperature, as it was much hotter today than at the test we did here on May 3rd,” Alonso said. “But the car felt as good as it did at the test, and I was able to make some setup changes without losing the confidence in the car. Everything went very smooth.

“The last half an hour maybe we had some issues with the rear suspension, and we could not complete the program that we had planned to run a little bit in traffic at the end of the day, so we missed that part, but overall it was an amazing day.

“I'm happier than the first day with the car because I was able to feel some of the setup changes that we were planning in the morning.

"We did not do much running in traffic, so that's still the thing that I need to go through in the next couple of days. But I did two or three laps behind some cars that were going out of pit lane, and it was good fun."

Marco Andretti, Alonso's team-mate under the Andretti Autosport banner, ended the opening day of official practice on top with a 226.338s in preparation for this weekend's qualifying.

<
7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Fernando Alonso , Indianapolis , Indianapolis 500 , Andretti
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fernando Alonso, IndyCar, Barber Motorsports Park,
Johnny Rutherford, McLaren-Honda-Andretti [Credit: McLaren Racing]
Fernando Alonso, IndyCar, McLaren
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso`s McLaren Honda IndyCar is revealed
Fernando Alonso`s McLaren Honda IndyCar is revealed
Fernando Alonso`s McLaren Honda IndyCar is revealed
Fernando Alonso`s McLaren Honda IndyCar is revealed
Fernando Alonso, McLaren-Honda-Andretti, [Credit: McLaren]
2016 Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Stefan Wilson, 2016 Indy 500
Alexander Rossi - Andretti Autosport [pic credit: Indycar Media/Joe Skibinski]
Firestone tyres during Indianapolis test [pic credit: Indycar media/Chris Owens]
Carlos Munoz celebrates his first IndyCar pole at Texas Motor Speedway
Alex Rossi, Indy 500 [Credit: IndyCar]
Alexander Rossi - Andretti Autosport
Alexander Rossi - Andretti Autosport [credit: Walter Kuhn]
Marco Andretti - Andretti Autosport [credit: Chris Owens]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 