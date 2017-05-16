Alonso hails ‘smooth and amazing’ opening Indy 500 practice

Fresh off a flight from the Spanish Grand Prix and just 14 hours after stepping out of his McLaren-Honda F1 car, Fernando Alonso says he's had an enjoyable and productive first official practice day ahead of his rookie Indianapolis 500.The two-time F1 world champion, who is racing at the Indy 500 and skipping the Monaco Grand Prix, ended the opening day 19th fastest overall with an average 221.63mph.Having breezed the rookie orientation on his last visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway between the Russian and Spanish F1 races, Alonso focused on set-up on his McLaren-Honda-Andretti as well as gaining as much track action experience ahead of his maiden Indy 500 race."I was a little bit concerned about the conditions, about the temperature, as it was much hotter today than at the test we did here on May 3rd,” Alonso said. “But the car felt as good as it did at the test, and I was able to make some setup changes without losing the confidence in the car. Everything went very smooth.“The last half an hour maybe we had some issues with the rear suspension, and we could not complete the program that we had planned to run a little bit in traffic at the end of the day, so we missed that part, but overall it was an amazing day.“I'm happier than the first day with the car because I was able to feel some of the setup changes that we were planning in the morning."We did not do much running in traffic, so that's still the thing that I need to go through in the next couple of days. But I did two or three laps behind some cars that were going out of pit lane, and it was good fun."Marco Andretti, Alonso's team-mate under the Andretti Autosport banner, ended the opening day of official practice on top with a 226.338s in preparation for this weekend's qualifying.