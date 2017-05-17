Alonso growing in confidence as Indy 500 qualifying looms

Fernando Alonso says he is still waiting to 'put everything together' and go for a rapid run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he continued to notch up the laps during practice for the Indy 500.The Spaniard primarily focused on mileage as he completed 117 laps over the course of the practice day – far more than any other driver -, turning in a 221.029mph average to place him 24th fastest of the 33 entries.A chance for the McLaren-Honda F1 driver to get a grasp of running in a group, Alonso says he ran out of time to 'put everything together' but heads into qualifying feeling good about his chances, saying he will come back a 'better driver tomorrow'.“It was a very good and productive day, we got a lot of laps – 117 laps I think – so a lot of learning, some group running finally with some traffic so some information. I will sleep on and be a better driver tomorrow.“Here it is important to keep close to the car in front of you, to take the benefit on the next straight. I am in the best team for that, six cars running together so my team-mates were amazing and helping me. I know they were taking care of me on some of the runs so that was good.“I keep doing laps and laps and learning. We didn't put everything together because there is no time to put it but I think we will arrive OK for qualifying and the race.”Team Penske dominated a windy day of free practice, with Will Power setting the pace from team-mate Helio Castroneves having exceeded 224mph.