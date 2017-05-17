Power leads Penske 1-2 on day two of Indy 500 practice

Will Power led Penske to a one-two finish on the second official day of practice running for the 101st Indianapolis 500, leading home Helio Castroneves at the top of the timesheets on Tuesday.Power heads into the '500 looking to break his drought on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's oval, having recorded a best finish of second in the race back in 2015.The Australian posted a best average lap speed of 224.656 mph to finish 0.36 mph clear of Castroneves in second place, equating to just six-hundreths of a second.Gabby Chaves was a surprise name in the top three as he impressed in the #88 Harding Racing Chevrolet, finishing just a tenth of a second off Power's headline time. Ryan Hunter-Reay was fourth for Andretti Autosport, with Sage Karam taking fifth place for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing.Fernando Alonso's learning curve continued as he began to work with traffic on a productive day at IMS that saw him complete 117 laps, almost half a race distance. A number of teams began to work on slipstream tactics for their cars, allowing Alonso to acclimatise to pack racing on an oval. The Spaniard ended the day 24th on the final timesheets.Ed Jones finished as the top rookie on Tuesday, coming 15th for Dale Coyne Racing, while Jack Harvey completed the Rookie Orientation Programme after crashing out on Monday due to a steering column failure.