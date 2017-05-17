Carpenter quickest, Alonso P4 on third day of Indy 500 practice

Ed Carpenter topped the third day of practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 as windy conditions prompted most teams to limit their running.Carpenter turned in a best average lap speed of 222.894 mph to edge out Scott Dixon at the top of the timesheets, with team-mate JR Hildebrand following in third place.The two Ed Carpenter Racing drivers completed 106 laps in total, acting as the highest total for any team as most opted to limit their running for fear of an accident in high winds.Fernando Alonso's acclimatisation to Indianapolis Motor Speedway continued as he finished fourth-fastest, with a late lap being 3.3 mph down on Carpenter's best effort. The Spaniard got another 39 laps under his belt across the course of the day.Foyt drivers Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz finished fifth and seventh respectively, split by Chip Ganassi Racing's Max Chilton. Indy 500 rookie Zach Veach was eighth, while Charlie Kimball and Jay Howard rounded out the top 10 positions.Just 21 drivers ventured out for a lap through Wednesday, with the remainder of the grid deciding to wait for calmer conditions when practice continues on Thursday.