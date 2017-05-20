Alonso targets Fast 9 but feels no pressure for Indy 500 qualifying

Fernando Alonso is targeting a place in the Fast Nine during the first stage of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday afternoon, but feels under no pressure.Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso has impressed throughout his first five days of official IndyCar practice, finishing fourth on each of the past three days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The Spaniard now heads into Saturday's first qualifying stage for the Indy 500 with his sights set on a place in the Fast Nine. The nine drivers with the best four-lap averages advance to the pole position shootout on Sunday, with positions 10-33 on Saturday standing no chance of taking a place on the front three rows."It's going to be interesting to see what trim configuration the team decides is the optimal," Alonso said."I think we will see in tomorrow's conditions how we are and how much we can push in terms of trimming the car."Tomorrow is all about doing a good four laps, hopefully the first nine and wait for the Sunday to get the final classification. We'll see."Tomorrow is another day, but for me, in my case, a learning day. We'll see what we can do, but not much pressure for tomorrow."Alonso spent much of Friday's running battling track conditions as wind and rain posed a challenge to all drivers to get in a fast qualifying simulation."Definitely it was changing, the wind picking up a little bit before the rain came. Then obviously the green track after the rain," Alonso said."But you've got to get up to speed on the outlap or the warm-up lap, and then you drive around the conditions. It is the way it is and I think the weekend it will be quite similar with the weather threat as it is at the moment."We need to be focused and put a lap together when it comes."