Bourdais suffers multiple fractures in Indy qualifying crash

Sebastien Bourdais is set to undergo surgery after suffering multiple fractures in a crash in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday afternoon.Bourdais was halfway through his four-lap qualifying attempt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he lost control at Turn 2. The Frenchman lost the rear of the car before correcting himself, only to slam into the wall right-front wheel first.Bourdais was quickly extracted from the car by INDYCAR's medical team and transferred to the local IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he was found to have suffered multiple bone fractures."Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip following an incident today while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race," a statement from INDYCAR reads."According to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Bourdais will undergo surgery on his pelvis this evening at IU Health Methodist Hospital."Bourdais was on the third lap of his qualification run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when his Dale Coyne Racing No. 18 GEICO Honda made hard contact with the Turn 2 SAFER Barrier."Qualifying for the Indy 500 concludes on Sunday.