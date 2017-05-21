IndyCar »

Bourdais undergoes successful surgery, doing 'better than expected'

21 May 2017
INDYCAR medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows confirms Sebastien Bourdais' surgery was a success following his Indy 500 qualifying smash.
Bourdais undergoes successful surgery, doing 'better than expected'
Bourdais undergoes successful surgery, doing 'better than expected'
Sebastien Bourdais has undergone successful surgery for fractures to his hip and pelvis following his crash in Saturday's opening qualifying session for the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Bourdais slammed into the SAFER barrier at Turn 2 during the third lap of his qualifying run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, causing his car to break up and roll before eventually coming to rest.

Bourdais was quickly attended to by INDYCAR's medical crew and transferred to the local Methodist Hospital, and remained alert and awake throughout.

INDYCAR confirmed in the hours following the accident that Bourdais would require surgery, which took place on Sunday morning.

"Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night for pelvic injuries he sustained while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race," a statement from INDYCAR reads.

"The Dale Coyne Racing driver sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip in the incident Saturday."

"Surgery went well," INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows added.

"I've met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected."

Tagged as: Indianapolis , Sébastien Bourdais , Indianapolis 500
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastien Bourdais Indy 500 practice 2017
Sebastien Bourdais headshot
Ed Carpenter Indy 500 qualifying
Pippa Mann Indy 500 qualifying
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 practice
Ryan Hunter-Reay Indy 500 practice 2017
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 practice
Jay Howard Indy 500 practice
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 practice 2
Ed Carpenter Indy 500 practice 2
Ed Carpenter Indy 500 practice
Will Power Indy 500 practice
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 practice 3
Fernando Alonso IndyCar practice 2
Fernando Alonso IndyCar practice
2016 Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Stefan Wilson, 2016 Indy 500
Firestone tyres during Indianapolis test [pic credit: Indycar media/Chris Owens]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 