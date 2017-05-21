Bourdais undergoes successful surgery, doing 'better than expected'

Sebastien Bourdais has undergone successful surgery for fractures to his hip and pelvis following his crash in Saturday's opening qualifying session for the 101st Indianapolis 500.
Bourdais slammed into the SAFER barrier at Turn 2 during the third lap of his qualifying run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, causing his car to break up and roll before eventually coming to rest.
Bourdais was quickly attended to by INDYCAR's medical crew and transferred to the local Methodist Hospital, and remained alert and awake throughout.
INDYCAR confirmed in the hours following the accident that Bourdais would require surgery, which took place on Sunday morning.
"Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night for pelvic injuries he sustained while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race," a statement from INDYCAR reads.
"The Dale Coyne Racing driver sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip in the incident Saturday."
"Surgery went well," INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows added.
"I've met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected."