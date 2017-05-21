Dixon takes Indy 500 pole, Alonso fifth for start

Scott Dixon will start the 101st Indianapolis 500 from pole position after producing the fastest four-lap qualifying average at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for over 20 years.Dixon turned in an average of 232.164 mph across his four-lap qualifying session to capture pole position for Chip Ganassi Racing on a day that saw Honda-powered cars dominate proceedings, claiming 14 of the top 17 positions for the start.Dixon's closest challenger for pole on Sunday was Ed Carpenter, who finished 0.5 mph down in second place for his eponymous team and was the only Chevrolet driver to reach the top five.2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will start on the outside of the front row for his title defence, finishing third ahead of Andretti Autosport team-mate Takuma Sato.Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso will start his maiden IndyCar race from fifth place, posting a four-lap average of 231.300 mph for McLaren-Honda-Andretti. The Spaniard reported that his car felt a bit loose during his effort, but it remained a remarkable result given his lack of oval and IndyCar experience.JR Hildebrand was sixth in the second Ed Carpenter Racing entry ahead of Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, while Will Power closed out the Fast Nine.Ryan-Hunter Reay was the lead driver in the opening group, securing himself P10 on the grid. His average was, however, good enough for P4 overall on the day.Ed Jones was the next-best rookie behind Alonso in P11 ahead of Oriol Servia and Mikhail Aleshin, with Graham Rahal and Max Chilton following in 14th and 15th respectively.