IndyCar »

Dixon robbed at gunpoint hours after winning Indy pole

22 May 2017
Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti are robbed at gunpoint just hours after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.
Dixon robbed at gunpoint hours after winning Indy pole
Dixon robbed at gunpoint hours after winning Indy pole
Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti have escaped unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint close to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hours after qualifying for the Indy 500.

Dixon, who will start on pole position for the 101st running of the Indy 500, was in the drive-thru at a Taco Bell restaurant with former Indy 500 champion Dario Franchitti when – according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – they were held up at gunpoint.

According to NBC both Dixon and Franchitti were unharmed in the incident, though declined to prove a further comment.

The IMPD has since tweeted that two 'juvenile suspects' have since been arrested.




Dixon's Chip Ganassi team did, however, see the lighter side of the incident…




Tagged as: Ganassi , Dario Franchitti , Indianapolis , Scott Dixon
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Scott Dixon [credit: IndyCar Series]
Pippa Mann Indy 500 qualifying
Max Chilton IndyCar 2017
2016 Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Scott Dixon (Target Chip Ganassi Racing) on his way to victory at Watkins Glen [pic credit: Indycar media/Chris Owens]
Scott Dixon (Target Chip Ganassi Racing) on his way to pole at Watkins Glen [pic credit: Indycar media/Chris Owens]
Scott Dixon leads the Indycar field [pic credit: Indycar media/Bret Kelley]
Firestone tyres during Indianapolis test [pic credit: Indycar media/Chris Owens]
Scott Dixon - Target Chip Ganassi Racing [pic credit: IndyCar Media/JOE SKIBINSKI]
Alex Rossi, Indy 500 [Credit: IndyCar]
Marco Andretti - Andretti Autosport [pic credit: IndyCar Media/Joe Skibinski]
Max Chilton, Chip Ganassi, [Credit: Max Chilton PR]
Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi [credit: IndyCar Series]
Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi [credit: IndyCar Series]
Matt Brabham to contest 2016 Indianapolis 500 with Pirtek and Team Murray
Matt Brabham to contest 2016 Indianapolis 500 with Pirtek and Team Murray
Scott Dixon sprays the champagne in Victory Circle following his win in the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo by: Chris Owens for IndyCar Media)

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 