Dixon robbed at gunpoint hours after winning Indy pole

Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti have escaped unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint close to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hours after qualifying for the Indy 500.
Dixon, who will start on pole position for the 101st running of the Indy 500, was in the drive-thru at a Taco Bell restaurant with former Indy 500 champion Dario Franchitti when – according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – they were held up at gunpoint.
both Dixon and Franchitti were unharmed in the incident, though declined to prove a further comment.
The IMPD has since tweeted that two 'juvenile suspects' have since been arrested.
Dixon's Chip Ganassi team did, however, see the lighter side of the incident…