Bourdais 'feeling pretty good' post-surgery, vows to return

Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/1u5OtqdbBg — Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) May 22, 2017

Sebastien Bourdais has thanked fans for their support following his season-ending crash in qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, having undergone successful surgery.Bourdais crashed out during his third qualifying lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, sustaining fractures to his pelvis and hip that left him in need of surgery.The Frenchman underwent a successful procedure on Sunday and was doing "better than expected", as per INDYCAR medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows.Bourdais issued an update of his own soon after, paying tribute to his fans and peers for their messages and support in the wake of the accident."I want to thank everybody for the support and the messages, quite a few drivers have already dropped by," Bourdais said."It's going to take time, but I'm feeling pretty good since the surgery. I'll be back at some point. Just don't know when yet!"Australian racer James Davison has subbed in for Bourdais for the Indy 500, while Chip Ganassi Racing plans to announce a replacement for his Ford seat at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the coming days.