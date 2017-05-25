IndyCar »

INDYCAR unveils 2018 aerokit concept designs

25 May 2017
INDYCAR unveils the concept designs for the aerokits that will be used in the Verizon IndyCar Series from 2018.
INDYCAR has unveiled renders of the concept designs for the universal aerokits that will be used in the Verizon IndyCar Series from 2018.

INDYCAR (the championship's governing body) announced last September that it would be introducing a universal aerokit to be used by teams from 2018 onwards.

At present, engine suppliers Honda and Chevrolet supply their partners with two specifications of aerokit: one for road and street courses, and another for superspeedways.

INDYCAR released the first impression of what the universal aerokits may look like earlier this year, but has now unveiled the full concepts for both specifications ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The aerokit supplier has not yet been confirmed by INDYCAR, but is set to be announced in the summer when on-track testing begins. The aerokits will be applied to the existing Dallara DW12 chassis used by all teams.



