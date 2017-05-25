Bourdais leaves hospital four days after Indianapolis crash

Sebastien Bourdais has left hospital just four days after crashing out of qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 at high speed and suffering fractures to his pelvis and right hip.
Bourdais crashed heavily while beginning the third of his four qualifying laps last Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, having posted an early speed that would have been good enough for pole position.
The Dale Coyne Racing driver was attended to by medical staff on site before being transferred to the IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he underwent surgery.
Bourdais was in good spirits in the days following the accident, and confirmed on Wednesday that he has now left hospital before starting his rehabilitation programme.
Bourdais is unlikely to race again this season, with James Davison filling his seat at Dale Coyne Racing for the Indy 500.