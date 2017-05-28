Rain threatens to interrupt or delay Indy 500 on Sunday

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is at risk of being interrupted or even delayed by rain, with thunderstorms forecast to hit the city on Sunday afternoon.The Indy 500 is due to kick off at 12:19pm ET (5:19pm in the UK) and has a scheduled distance of 200 laps, which should take around three hours to complete.Oval racing in IndyCar does not run even in light rain, meaning that should the wet stuff hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there will be delays. The Indy 500 was last hit by rain in 2007 when the race was shortened to just 166 laps."There is a good chance it will be dry through at least early in the afternoon," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll said."However, thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of central Indiana between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. EDT, and there is the risk for one of these storms to move over the speedway during the latter part of the race."Coverage will be scattered and the best case scenario is thunderstorms miss the speedway."In 1997, rain meant just 15 laps of the Indy 500 could be completed on the Sunday, with the remainder of the distance being completed on the Monday.