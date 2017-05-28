IndyCar »

VIDEO: Indy 500 stopped after huge Dixon/Howard crash, Alonso leads

28 May 2017
The Indianapolis 500 is red flagged after 44 laps following a huge crash involving Jay Howard and Scott Dixon.
VIDEO: Indy 500 stopped after huge Dixon/Howard crash, Alonso leads
VIDEO: Indy 500 stopped after huge Dixon/Howard crash, Alonso leads
The 101st Indianapolis 500 has been red flagged after 55 laps following a huge crash between Jay Howard and Scott Dixon that has left debris strewn across the track.

Approaching the second round of pit stops, Howard ran wide and slammed into the wall before coming back across the circuit and careering into Dixon, who was unable to avoid his rival.

The force of the shunt sent Dixon's car into a roll before hitting the barrier violently and eventually coming to rest on the circuit.

Both drivers remarkably walked away unharmed, with Dixon jumping out of his car unaided despite only the survival cell on his Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara DW12 being intact.




Race officials were quick to red flag the race so that the debris on the track could be cleared, with Fernando Alonso being the incumbent leader.

After a poor start, Alonso picked his way from ninth to third through the opening stint before taking the lead on Lap 34 from Alexander Rossi.

Alonso and Rossi swapped the lead on a number of occasions as the second round of stops neared, with Alonso's advantage standing at 1.5 seconds before the red flag was thrown.



Tagged as: Ganassi , Indianapolis , Scott Dixon , Indianapolis 500
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Indy 500 Alonso
Indy 500 2017 start
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
IMS Pagoda Indy 500
Jack Harvey feature
Jack Harvey
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Sebastien Bourdais
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Scott Dixon [credit: IndyCar Series]
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 qualifying
James Davison
Sebastien Bourdais headshot
Ed Carpenter Indy 500 qualifying

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 