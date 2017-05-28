Sato wins Indy 500 as Alonso retires with engine failure

Takuma Sato added his name to the list of winners in the Indianapolis 500 by taking a famous victory in Sunday's 101st running of the race, fending off Helio Castroneves late on to secure the win for Andretti Autosport.Sato spent the early part of the race running towards the front of the field, but the ex-Formula 1 racer faded into the middle of the pack ahead of the final quarter of the race as a number of drivers gambled on strategy.A string of cautions brought Sato into the mix for victory when the leaders aligned on strategy, with the most notable incident being an engine failure for F1 star Fernando Alonso.Alonso spent the first half of the race battling at the front of the pack and was a genuine contender for victory at one point, dicing with Sato and fellow Andretti team-mate Alexander Rossi at the front of the field.However, Honda's engine concerns proved to be justified as it lost three of its V6 twin-turbos through the '500, with Alonso's car conking out 21 laps from home and ending his chances of a famous victory.On the restart following Alonso's stoppage, a multi-car wreck between Will Power, James Davison, Oriol Servia and James Hinchcliffe resulted in another caution, setting the stage for a final 12-lap sprint to the flag.Chip Ganassi Racing's Max Chilton held the lead from Sato on the restart and fought hard to keep the Andretti driver back, with Penske's Helio Castroneves moving fast to pass both in quick succession.Sato finally got by Chilton before re-passing Castroneves with five laps to go, but was unable to shake the Brazilian off his tail throughout closing stages.Sato managed to break clear on the final lap and was told he could push flat without worrying about fuel, allowing him to cross the line two-tenths of a second clear of Castroneves and secure a famous Indy 500 victory.Behind Castroneves, Ed Jones took third place to complete a stunning rookie display for Dale Coyne Racing, having passed Chilton late on to leave his compatriot fourth place.Tony Kanaan wound up fifth at the flag for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya and 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, while Marco Andretti took eighth. Gabby Chaves and Carlos Munoz rounded out the top 10 positions.