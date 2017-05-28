IndyCar »

Alonso disappointed as Indy 500 dream ends with DNF

28 May 2017
Fernando Alonso made no secret of his disappointment after a strong run in Sunday's Indy 500 ends in retirement.
Alonso disappointed as Indy 500 dream ends with DNF
Alonso disappointed as Indy 500 dream ends with DNF
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso made no secret of his disappointment after a strong run in Sunday's 101st Indianapolis 500 was brought to an early end following an engine failure.

Alonso qualified fifth at Indianapolis and spent the first half of the race battling at the front of the pack, only for a couple of cautions to play against the McLaren-Honda-Andretti driver and push him back into the midfield.

Alonso was geared up for a final 30-lap sprint to the line from ninth, but made it just nine more laps before he suffered a loss of power on his car after a failure on his Honda engine, resigning him to a DNF.

Despite failing to finish, Alonso said he felt proud of his performance throughout May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and prove that he could compete at the front of the pack in IndyCar.

"Obviously disappointed not to finish the race because obviously every race you compete, you want to be at the chequered flag. Today it was not possible," Alonso said.

"Anyway, it was a great experience, the last two weeks. I came here basically to prove myself, to challenge myself. I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 car. I didn't know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar.

"It was nice to have this competitive feeling, even leading the Indy 500, you know. One lap you put on the lead there, it was already a nice feeling. I was passing, watching the tower, saw the 29 on top of it. I was thinking at that moment if Zak [Brown] or someone from the team was taking a picture, because I want that picture at home.

"Thanks to IndyCar, amazing experience. Thanks to Indianapolis. Thanks to the fans. I felt at home. I'm not American, but I felt really proud to race here."

Alonso's entry to the '500 came as part of his bid to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport which also features the Monaco Grand Prix (a race he has won twice) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

While the Spaniard would not commit to a comeback, he said that a second attempt would be easier now he knows what to expect.

"Obviously if I come back here, at least I know how everything is," Alonso said. "It will not be the first time I do restarts, pit stops, all these kind of things. So will be an easier, let's say, adaptation.

"Let's see what happen in the following years. I need to keep pursuing this challenge because winning the Indy 500 is not completed. It holds a new challenge if I can find a car that slow me down somehow."

Tagged as: Fernando Alonso , Indianapolis , Indianapolis 500 , Andretti
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Indy 500 Alonso
Indy 500, IndyCar, Takuma Sato
Indy 500 2017 start
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
IMS Pagoda Indy 500
Jack Harvey feature
Jack Harvey
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Sebastien Bourdais
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 qualifying
James Davison
Sebastien Bourdais headshot
Ed Carpenter Indy 500 qualifying

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 