IndyCar »

'Unbelievable feeling' winning 'tough' Indy 500 - Sato

29 May 2017
Takuma Sato fulfilled a life-long dream on Sunday by winning the Indianapolis 500 after a thrilling late fight with Helio Castroneves.
'Unbelievable feeling' winning 'tough' Indy 500 - Sato
'Unbelievable feeling' winning 'tough' Indy 500 - Sato
Takuma Sato was overjoyed after fulfilling a life-long dream by winning Sunday's 101st Indianapolis 500 for Andretti Autosport following a late battle with Penske's Helio Castroneves.

Sato started fourth at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was in the mix at the front of the pack for much of the race, sitting second for the final restart with 12 laps to go.

Sato lost a place to Castroneves before picking off Max Chilton for P2 and then sweeping into the lead of the race with six laps remaining.

Castroneves tried on multiple occasions to pull a pass on Sato, only for the Japanese racer to remain strong in defence and cover the inside line well, holding on to finish two-tenths of a second clear at the chequered flag.

"Unbelievable feeling. I cannot thank this whole team enough," Sato said in Victory Lane after the race. "Look at these guys. Fantastic.

"It was obviously a tough, tough race. But Helio really drives fair. I can trust him. I can really trust him coming from the outside.

"It was fantastic race. What a race. Hopefully the crowd enjoyed it. It's beautiful. I dreamed of something like this since I was 12. I can't thank everyone enough for their support."

The result sees Sato become the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500, with the nation's previous best finish being Tora Takagi's run to fifth in 2003.

Sato also rises to third in the IndyCar drivers' standings, 11 points shy of new leader Castroneves.

Tagged as: Penske , Helio Castroneves , Indianapolis , Takuma Sato , Indianapolis 500 , Andretti
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500
Indy 500, IndyCar, Takuma Sato
Indy 500 Alonso
Indy 500 2017 start
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
IMS Pagoda Indy 500
Jack Harvey feature
Jack Harvey
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Sebastien Bourdais
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 qualifying
James Davison
Sebastien Bourdais headshot

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 