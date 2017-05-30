IndyCar »

Sato nets $2.45m for Indy 500 win, Alonso earns $300k

30 May 2017
The prize money for this year's Indy 500 has been revealed, with winner Takuma Sato enjoying the biggest payday of his career.
Takuma Sato's stunning victory in Sunday's 101st Indianapolis 500 secured him a pay-out of $2.45 million, as revealed by the publication of the prize pool by Indianapolis Motor Speedway following the race.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500 after making a late pass on Helio Castroneves at IMS, etching his name into the history books in the process.

As well as the prestige and championship points that come with Indy 500 victory, Sato has also secured what is likely to be one of the biggest pay-outs of his career in the process.

IMS confirmed that Sato had earned $2,458,129 from an overall prize pool of $13,178,359 on offer to drivers in the '500.

Castroneves took home $770,629 for finishing second, while UAE-born rookie Ed Jones netted $535,629 for coming home third for Dale Coyne Racing.

Recent Manor F1 driver Max Chilton secured $484,129 for P4, having led a quarter of the race for Chip Ganassi Racing, while Tony Kanaan picked up $438,129 in P5.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso left Indianapolis with $305,805 to show for his efforts in his one-off IndyCar appearance, including $50,000 for being named Rookie of the Year in a media vote despite failing to finish the race.

Scott Dixon was one of the first drivers to retire from the '500 after a terrifying crash involving Jay Howard, but nevertheless earned $446,629 from the race after securing pole one week earlier.

Tagged as: Helio Castroneves , Ganassi , Indianapolis , Scott Dixon , Takuma Sato , Indianapolis 500 , tony kanaan
