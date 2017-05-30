Dixon 'a little beaten up' after 'wild ride' in Indy 500

Scott Dixon admitted that he felt "a little beaten up" following his terrifying crash in Sunday's 101st Indianapolis 500 that saw him walk away without major injury.Pole-sitter Dixon's car was sent flying into the barrier early in the race after being hit by Jay Howard, who was careering across the track following a hard hit with the wall.The Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara DW12 car hit the barrier sidepod-first and rolled over a couple of times before coming to rest, with only the survival cell around Dixon intact.Dixon jumped out of the car unaided before being taken to the medical centre, where he was quickly checked and released by the INDYCAR medical staff, as well as receiving clearance to race again.“I just got a little beaten up there," Dixon said after the smash. "It was a bit of a rough ride. I'm bummed for the team. We got a little loose on the first stint there, but they dialed it in, and we started to make some progress."Overall, I think we were a little bit light on downforce but for later on in the race that would have been the right move to have. I'm just bummed for them and glad everyone is OK. It was definitely a wild ride."Thank you for Dallara and the safety of these cars. It's tough. I was hoping Jay would stay against the wall. I'd already picked a way to go and there was nowhere else to go. I'm glad he's OK too. It makes you believe in the safety of these cars and the progress they've made."