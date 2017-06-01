Gutierrez to make IndyCar debut in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing

Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez will make his IndyCar debut at this weekend's double-header round in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing, replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais.Gutierrez returned to F1 full-time last year with Haas after one year in a reserve role at Ferrari, but lost his seat after failing to score a point throughout the American team's debut campaign.Gutierrez moved into Formula E in order to keep race sharp, having turned down the offer of a reserve role elsewhere in F1, but maintained that he wanted to find another race programme somewhere this year.Bourdais was left with multiple fractures to his pelvis and right hip after shunt in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, ruling him out for the majority of the season.James Davison took Bourdais' place for the Indy 500, but Gutierrez will now step into the #18 seat for this weekend's Dual in Detroit at Belle Isle.“I'm very grateful to join Dale Coyne Racing, a highly competitive team,” Gutierrez said. “When Dale Coyne called me, I had no doubt that this would be a great opportunity for me to get experience in the Verizon IndyCar Series. My target is to learn as quickly as possible. INDYCAR is a very challenging series for drivers, but I feel ready to take this chance.”Gutierrez has not been confirmed to be racing for the team beyond Detroit, and has clashes between IndyCar and Formula E for all three of the all-electric series' remaining rounds this season.