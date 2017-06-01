IndyCar »

Gutierrez to make IndyCar debut in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing

1 June 2017
Recent Formula 1 driver Gutierrez confirmed for his IndyCar debut in Detroit this weekend with Dale Coyne Racing, replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais.
Gutierrez to make IndyCar debut in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing
Gutierrez to make IndyCar debut in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing
Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez will make his IndyCar debut at this weekend's double-header round in Detroit with Dale Coyne Racing, replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais.

Gutierrez returned to F1 full-time last year with Haas after one year in a reserve role at Ferrari, but lost his seat after failing to score a point throughout the American team's debut campaign.

Gutierrez moved into Formula E in order to keep race sharp, having turned down the offer of a reserve role elsewhere in F1, but maintained that he wanted to find another race programme somewhere this year.

Bourdais was left with multiple fractures to his pelvis and right hip after shunt in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, ruling him out for the majority of the season.

James Davison took Bourdais' place for the Indy 500, but Gutierrez will now step into the #18 seat for this weekend's Dual in Detroit at Belle Isle.

“I'm very grateful to join Dale Coyne Racing, a highly competitive team,” Gutierrez said. “When Dale Coyne called me, I had no doubt that this would be a great opportunity for me to get experience in the Verizon IndyCar Series. My target is to learn as quickly as possible. INDYCAR is a very challenging series for drivers, but I feel ready to take this chance.”

Gutierrez has not been confirmed to be racing for the team beyond Detroit, and has clashes between IndyCar and Formula E for all three of the all-electric series' remaining rounds this season.

Tagged as: Indianapolis , Esteban Gutierrez , Indianapolis 500
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.11.2016 - Esteban Gutierrez (MEX) Haas F1 Team VF-16
Scott Dixon Indy 500
Sebastien Bourdais Indy 500 practice
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500 winner`s circle
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 headshot
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500
Indy 500, IndyCar, Takuma Sato
Indy 500 Alonso
Indy 500 2017 start
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
IMS Pagoda Indy 500
Jack Harvey feature
Jack Harvey
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Jack Harvey feature image
Sebastien Bourdais
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 