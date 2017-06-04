IndyCar »

Gutierrez would ‘love’ to race in Indy 500

4 June 2017
Recent F1 driver Gutierrez sets his sights on a future run in the Indianapolis 500, taking heart from Fernando Alonso's outing.
Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez says he would “love” to enter the Indianapolis 500 in the future after seeing one-time peer Fernando Alonso enjoy his time in the race last month.

Gutierrez made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing in Detroit on Saturday after being drafted in to replace the injured Sebastien Bourdais for the weekend, with a view to seeing out the season.

Gutierrez's move into IndyCar comes seven months after his last Formula 1 start, with his third full season in the sport with Haas in 2016 failing to yield any points.

The Mexican driver could be set to make his first oval start next weekend in Texas, and has no real qualms about racing on them, expressing an interest in entering the Indy 500 in the future.

“I would love to try Indy 500,” Gutierrez said. “I watched the race, and it's a real racing race. It's pure driving, pure racing. It requires so many factors around.

“I mean, I think what Fernando experienced, I know Fernando very well, so I could see a smile on his face all the time, so I could realize that it's something I have to try.”

Speaking about the differences between IndyCar and F1, Gutierrez said he likes the purer nature of the former on the engineering side where more gains can be made in one fell swoop when it comes to setup.

“It's pure, pure racing,” Gutierrez said. “It's really special to come here. You have the car with no power steering. You have the car pretty much open to adjust anything you want. So communication with the engineers becomes even more important.

“In Formula 1 it's a lot about fine tuning during the weekend. Obviously you can develop a lot in the medium- to long-term. But in a difference to an IndyCar, you have basically everything open, from the gears, from downforce levels, mechanical changes, differential changes, so many tools, ride height, caster, so many tools you can work with, which is pretty interesting.”

