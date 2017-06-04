IndyCar »

Sato grabs IndyCar pole for second Detroit race

4 June 2017
Fresh from his Indianapolis 500 victory last weekend, Takuma Sato sweeps to his first pole of the season in qualifying for the second Detroit race.
Takuma Sato will start Sunday's second Detroit IndyCar race from pole position after setting the pace in qualifying at Belle Isle Raceway this afternoon.

Fresh from taking a famous victory in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend, Sato managed to turn in a best lap of 1:13.6732 to lead the Group B runners in the 30-minute session and secure pole position for Sunday's race.

Sato led a rapid second group which also included Saturday race winner Graham Rahal, who finished one-tenth of a second behind in second place. By virtue of the alternate grid order between the two groups, Rahal will start third, with Group A leader Ryan Hunter-Reay taking P2 on the grid.

Saturday pole contender Helio Castroneves was left to settle for P4 on the grid for Penske ahead of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team-mates James Hinchcliffe and Mikhail Aleshin, who will start fifth and sixth respectively.

Will Power took P7 overall despite setting a competitive early pace on the black tyre, while Scott Dixon is to start eighth as he continues to carry an ankle injury sustained in his Indy 500 crash.

Marco Andretti and Conor Daly round out the top 10 in P9 and P10 respectively.

