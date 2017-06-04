Rahal completes Detroit sweep with race two victory

Graham Rahal became the first repeat winner of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season on Sunday by completing a weekend sweep in Detroit for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.Rahal clinched his first win of the season on Saturday at Belle Isle Raceway, and once again managed to perfect a two-stop strategy versus his three-stopping rivals to storm to victory on Sunday ahead of Penske's Josef Newgarden.An early stop gave Newgarden the chance to find clean air and put in some quick laps to vault up the order, leaving him second on-track behind Rahal when the race was red flagged with three laps remaining.Incidents involving James Hinchcliffe and, more pressingly, a blown engine for Spencer Pigot that left debris across the track forced officials to halt the race while the track was cleared, setting up a two-lap dash to the flag once the safety car peeled in.Rahal kept cool to stay ahead and record his second win of the weekend, making good on his pre-race promise that he could dominate in Detroit, such was his confidence in his #15 RLL Racing Honda.Newgarden was left to settle for second ahead of Penske team-mate Will Power, while pole-sitter Takuma Sato could only finish fourth. Simon Pagenaud crossed the line fifth ahead of Scott Dixon, who was P6 despite carrying an ankle injury sustained in his Indy 500 crash.Alexander Rossi took seventh place for Andretti-Herta ahead of Charlie Kimball and Helio Castroneves, while Tony Kanaan rounded out the top 10 positions for Chip Ganassi Racing.In his second IndyCar outing, recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez took 14th place, finishing as the last driver on the lead lap.