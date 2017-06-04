IndyCar »

Rahal completes Detroit sweep with race two victory

4 June 2017
Graham Rahal doubles up on Sunday in Detroit with his second victory of the weekend, edging out Josef Newgarden.
Rahal completes Detroit sweep with race two victory
Rahal completes Detroit sweep with race two victory
Graham Rahal became the first repeat winner of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season on Sunday by completing a weekend sweep in Detroit for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Rahal clinched his first win of the season on Saturday at Belle Isle Raceway, and once again managed to perfect a two-stop strategy versus his three-stopping rivals to storm to victory on Sunday ahead of Penske's Josef Newgarden.

An early stop gave Newgarden the chance to find clean air and put in some quick laps to vault up the order, leaving him second on-track behind Rahal when the race was red flagged with three laps remaining.

Incidents involving James Hinchcliffe and, more pressingly, a blown engine for Spencer Pigot that left debris across the track forced officials to halt the race while the track was cleared, setting up a two-lap dash to the flag once the safety car peeled in.

Rahal kept cool to stay ahead and record his second win of the weekend, making good on his pre-race promise that he could dominate in Detroit, such was his confidence in his #15 RLL Racing Honda.

Newgarden was left to settle for second ahead of Penske team-mate Will Power, while pole-sitter Takuma Sato could only finish fourth. Simon Pagenaud crossed the line fifth ahead of Scott Dixon, who was P6 despite carrying an ankle injury sustained in his Indy 500 crash.

Alexander Rossi took seventh place for Andretti-Herta ahead of Charlie Kimball and Helio Castroneves, while Tony Kanaan rounded out the top 10 positions for Chip Ganassi Racing.

In his second IndyCar outing, recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez took 14th place, finishing as the last driver on the lead lap.

Tagged as: Penske , Helio Castroneves , Ganassi , Graham Rahal , Scott Dixon , Will Power , Charlie Kimball , Takuma Sato , Andretti , tony kanaan
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Graham Rahal Detroit celebration
Detroit IndyCar Andretti RHR
Graham Rahal Detroit IndyCar 2017
Takuma Sato Detroit IndyCar
Graham Rahal Detroit
Detroit IndyCar Helio Castroneves
Scott Dixon Indy 500
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500 winner`s circle
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500
Indy 500, IndyCar, Takuma Sato
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Scott Dixon [credit: IndyCar Series]
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Ryan Hunter-Reay Indy 500 practice 2017
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 practice 2
Will Power Indy 500 practice

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 