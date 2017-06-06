IndyCar »

Gutierrez set to miss Texas IndyCar race

6 June 2017
Esteban Gutierrez is poised to miss this weekend's IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway as he is unable to complete an oval test in time.
Esteban Gutierrez is set to skip this weekend's IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway as he is unable to complete an oval rookie test in time for Saturday's event.

Recent Formula 1 driver Gutierrez made his IndyCar debut last weekend in Detroit, taking the #18 Dale Coyne Racing seat in place of Sebastien Bourdais, who was injured during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 and will be out for at least three months.

Gutierrez was only officially signed for the Detroit round, but both the driver and the team were aiming to complete the season together.

However, the Mexican is not set to race in Texas this weekend as he has completed no previous running on an oval and is unable to squeeze in a rookie test in time to prepare.

IndyStar reports that Dale Coyne Racing requested a private test for Gutierrez at Chicagoland Speedway, only for INDYCAR to reject it as it would be held during the series' testing blackout period. The series confirmed that "Gutierrez is not approved to run at Texas".

As a result, Coyne is set to find a last-minute replacement for Texas to partner full-season driver Ed Jones. Both James Davison and Pippa Mann have oval experience in IndyCar and know the team, having raced with Dale Coyne Racing at the Indianapolis 500 two weeks ago.

Gutierrez is likely to return to Coyne for the race at Road America on June 25.

