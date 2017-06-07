IndyCar reveals 2018 Dallara bodywork kit

IndyCar has officially unveiled the 2018 Dallara bodywork kit for the current Dallara IR-12 chassis which will be used next season.Dallara's aim has been to make the car 'resemble past IndyCar favourites' along with the latest technology and safety devices. The universal kit to be used by all teams next season was a collaboration between Indy Car and Dallara with the style design support of Chris Beatty.Initial teasers of the new designs were released on social media during the build-up to the Indianapolis 500 but this is the first official rendered reveal of next year's aero kits."2017 marks the 20th anniversary of our presence in INDYCAR, and it is a great honour for us to continue our partnership with the Verizon IndyCar Series," Andrea Pontremoli, Dallara CEO and general manager, said. "Our main goal for the new aero kit was to work on the style, trying to maintain the American essence of the car and the series keeping a good level of performance and safety."The opening test for the 2018 aero kits will begin with its oval configuration on the 25-26 July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before a road course configuration test on the 1st August at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Further tests are pencilled in on the 28th August at Iowa Speedway and 26th September at Sebring.IndyCar Series teams will still be able to choose between Chevrolet and Honda engines for competition in 2018. As with the current aero kits provided by Chevrolet and Honda, the universal car will come in two configurations: one for superspeedway ovals and the other for street courses, road courses and short ovals.The new package is aimed to provide greater downforce from underneath the car in order to reduce turbulence for cars following which is hoped to make overtaking easier and racing more exciting.IndyCar's aerodynamic target safety enhancements include side impact structures in the car's sidepods and repositioned radiators to assist in reducing the severity of side impacts by crushing on impact.Other noticeable features in the new car images include a lower engine cover to provide a more traditional Indy car look. Turbocharger inlets are moving to the inside of the radiator inlet ducts.The rear wing and front wing main plane are smaller in the new car look, and the centerline wicker from the nose of the car to the cockpit is tapered. The rear wing in the street course/road course/short oval configuration is lower and wider. The fins on the leading edge of the sidepods of the current car will be minimised on the 2018 car.