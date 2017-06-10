Kimball takes first career pole in Texas IndyCar qualifying

Charlie Kimball stormed to his first pole position in the Verizon IndyCar Series on Friday night by topping qualifying for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway.Kimball, who will make his 109th race start on Saturday, turned in a two-lap average of 222.556 mph to bag his maiden pole and lead a Honda-powered sweep of the top seven positions in the process."I'm really excited to be on pole," Kimball said. "The guys totally deserve it. Everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing has been working so hard and the boys have had my back all year long through the good, the bad, and the ugly. It's so nice to be able to repay them with a pole position here at Texas Motor Speedway."The No. 83 Tresiba Honda was really good right out of the box and we made a few adjustments that made it better during the course of practice. During qualifying we just took a swing at it and went out and got the job done."Kimball's Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon took second place, while Alexander Rossi continued his good oval qualifying form by securing third place for the start.Tony Kanaan will start fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing, while last-minute stand-in Tristan Vautier stunned the paddock by running to fifth place for Dale Coyne Racing.Max Chilton ended the session sixth ahead of Mikhail Aleshin and Takuma Sato, while Will Power and Helio Castroneves were left to lead Chevrolet's charge in P9 and P10 for Penske.