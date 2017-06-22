IndyCar »

Gutierrez confirmed for remainder of IndyCar season with Coyne

22 June 2017
Gutierrez firmed up for the remainder of the IndyCar season with Dale Coyne Racing in the #18 Honda.
Dale Coyne Racing has confirmed that Esteban Gutierrez will see out the remainder of the Verizon IndyCar Series in the #18 Honda after resolving his contractual concerns.

Recent Formula 1 driver Gutierrez moved out of Formula E after just three races in order to take up a drive in IndyCar, replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais at Dale Coyne Racing.

Gutierrez was forced to miss the last race at Texas due to a lack of oval racing experience, but couldn't be confirmed formally for the remainder of the campaign due to ongoing contractual discussions with parties in Formula E.

On Thursday, Dale Coyne Racing confirmed that Gutierrez would be seeing out the season, returning to the team for this weekend's race at Road America.

"I'm very happy to finally announce my racing program for the rest of the season,” Gutierrez said. “To represent Mexico in the Verizon IndyCar Series has a huge significance to all the fans that have been following the series through history and I'm very grateful to fill in this position.

“INDYCAR has highly competitive teams and drivers and the challenge for me will be great, but I will use all my experience from Formula One with Sauber, Haas F1 Team and Ferrari in order to adapt quickly to the car and the tracks.

"I look forward to continue working with Dale Coyne Racing and Honda, I put my trust in them to achieve great results together."

"We're very pleased that Esteban can join us for the remainder of the season,” added Coyne. “Esteban did a very good job in Detroit despite having a lot to learn in a short amount of time. He fit in very well with the team and I look forward to our next races with him, starting with Road America this week.”

