Dixon extends IndyCar championship lead with Road America victory

Scott Dixon extended his points lead at the top of the Verizon IndyCar Series drivers' championship on Sunday by taking his first career victory at Road America, edging out Josef Newgarden by half a second at the chequered flag.Starting fifth at Road America, Dixon quietly made his way up the order through the opening stint of the race as Penske team-mates Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden led the way at the front.Dixon was able to jump up to second through the pit stops, with his Chip Ganassi Racing pit wall opting to fit him on the softer red Firestone tyres through the middle stint of the race, giving him a pace advantage over the front runners.Dixon made the decisive pass for the win on Lap 31, overtaking Newgarden for P1 as the American driver struggled to respond on the harder black tyres.Newgarden had a tyre advantage for the final stint and was able to close in on Dixon, only for a caution to give Dixon some breathing room.Dixon ultimately crossed the line half a second clear of Newgarden to record his 41st IndyCar victory - his first at Road America - and extend his points lead in the process."The NTT Data car has really had pace all weekend. The Penske cars definitely had something figured out this weekend and we knew we were going to have a battle on our hands," Dixon said."Then we missed the morning warmup today with a fuel pressure issue. The team worked hard to fix the car and it was a bit of an unknown for the race, but it held up. We had great strategy and great pace today and I couldn't be happier for the team."We had a few races earlier this year that I felt got away, so this feels good and it's good for us in the points."