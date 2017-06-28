IndyCar »

Dixon extends IndyCar championship lead with Road America victory

28 June 2017
Scott Dixon racks up his first career victory at Road America, edging out Josef Newgarden by just half a second.
Dixon extends IndyCar championship lead with Road America victory
Dixon extends IndyCar championship lead with Road America victory
Scott Dixon extended his points lead at the top of the Verizon IndyCar Series drivers' championship on Sunday by taking his first career victory at Road America, edging out Josef Newgarden by half a second at the chequered flag.

Starting fifth at Road America, Dixon quietly made his way up the order through the opening stint of the race as Penske team-mates Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden led the way at the front.

Dixon was able to jump up to second through the pit stops, with his Chip Ganassi Racing pit wall opting to fit him on the softer red Firestone tyres through the middle stint of the race, giving him a pace advantage over the front runners.

Dixon made the decisive pass for the win on Lap 31, overtaking Newgarden for P1 as the American driver struggled to respond on the harder black tyres.

Newgarden had a tyre advantage for the final stint and was able to close in on Dixon, only for a caution to give Dixon some breathing room.

Dixon ultimately crossed the line half a second clear of Newgarden to record his 41st IndyCar victory - his first at Road America - and extend his points lead in the process.

"The NTT Data car has really had pace all weekend. The Penske cars definitely had something figured out this weekend and we knew we were going to have a battle on our hands," Dixon said.

"Then we missed the morning warmup today with a fuel pressure issue. The team worked hard to fix the car and it was a bit of an unknown for the race, but it held up. We had great strategy and great pace today and I couldn't be happier for the team.

"We had a few races earlier this year that I felt got away, so this feels good and it's good for us in the points."

Tagged as: Penske , Helio Castroneves , Ganassi , Scott Dixon
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Scott Dixon Road America
Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Indy Car [credit: IndyCar TV Twitter]
Will Power Texas
Detroit IndyCar Helio Castroneves
Scott Dixon Indy 500
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Max Chilton Indy 500 2017
Scott Dixon [credit: IndyCar Series]
Scott Dixon Indy 500 qualifying
Will Power Indy 500 practice
Will Power INDYCAR GP
Max Chilton IndyCar 2017
Simon Pagenaud Phoenix IndyCar
Josef Newgarden, Penske, IndyCar, Barber Motorsports Park
Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) celebrates winning the 2016 IndyCar title with victory at Sonoma [pic credit: Chris Owens]
Simon Pagenaud - Team Penske [pic credit: IndyCar Media/Chris Owens]
Will Power - Team Penske

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 