IndyCar reveals full 2018 aero kit ahead of first test

INDYCAR has unveiled the full 2018 universal aero kit that will be used by all teams in next year's Verizon IndyCar Series ahead of its first official test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.INDYCAR announced last September that it would be introducing the universal aero kits - one for street/road/short oval courses and one for superspeedways - for 2018 in a bid to reduce costs and improve the look of the cars.At present, engine suppliers Honda and Chevrolet also manufacture aero kit for their customer teams.Concept renders of the aero kits were revealed back in May ahead of the Indianapolis 500 before being unveiled in the flesh on Monday ahead of this week's testing programme."The process started a year ago April, and we took the input of our fans, drivers, teams, manufacturers, partners - everyone shares in this," INDYCAR president of competition and operations Jay Frye said."There is a historical component to this design, and it comes with a very forward look and all the latest components. Although the design looked good on paper it looks even better in person. We couldn't be more excited to get this car on the track."Giampaolo Dallara, founder and president of Dallara, added: "2017 marks our 20th year in INDYCAR and we are glad that we can keep contributing to the great success that this series deserves."We have been working with the series' organization and the teams to reach this shared goal, and this day represents an extraordinary step forward to achieve it."The 2018 superspeedway aero kit will get its first running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday (July 25), with a second day of testing also slated if required.The first road course place will take place on August 1 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with a short oval test set to be held on August 10 at Iowa Speedway.