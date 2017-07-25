IndyCar »

IndyCar reveals full 2018 aero kit ahead of first test

25 July 2017
INDYCAR has revealed its full 2018 aero kit ahead of the first test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.
IndyCar reveals full 2018 aero kit ahead of first test
IndyCar reveals full 2018 aero kit ahead of first test
INDYCAR has unveiled the full 2018 universal aero kit that will be used by all teams in next year's Verizon IndyCar Series ahead of its first official test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.

INDYCAR announced last September that it would be introducing the universal aero kits - one for street/road/short oval courses and one for superspeedways - for 2018 in a bid to reduce costs and improve the look of the cars.

At present, engine suppliers Honda and Chevrolet also manufacture aero kit for their customer teams.

Concept renders of the aero kits were revealed back in May ahead of the Indianapolis 500 before being unveiled in the flesh on Monday ahead of this week's testing programme.




"The process started a year ago April, and we took the input of our fans, drivers, teams, manufacturers, partners - everyone shares in this," INDYCAR president of competition and operations Jay Frye said.

"There is a historical component to this design, and it comes with a very forward look and all the latest components. Although the design looked good on paper it looks even better in person. We couldn't be more excited to get this car on the track."

Giampaolo Dallara, founder and president of Dallara, added: "2017 marks our 20th year in INDYCAR and we are glad that we can keep contributing to the great success that this series deserves.

"We have been working with the series' organization and the teams to reach this shared goal, and this day represents an extraordinary step forward to achieve it."

The 2018 superspeedway aero kit will get its first running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday (July 25), with a second day of testing also slated if required.

The first road course place will take place on August 1 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with a short oval test set to be held on August 10 at Iowa Speedway.

Tagged as: Indianapolis , Indycar , Indianapolis 500
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
2018 aero kit Honda
Scott Dixon Road America
Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Indy Car [credit: IndyCar TV Twitter]
Will Power Texas
Charlie Kimball
Ed Jones feature
Ed Jones feature
Ed Jones
Ed Jones feature
Ed Jones feature
IndyCar, Dallara 2018 chassis, [Credit: IndyCar]
Graham Rahal Detroit celebration
Detroit IndyCar race start
Detroit IndyCar Andretti RHR
Esteban Gutierrez IndyCar Detroit
Graham Rahal Detroit IndyCar 2017
Takuma Sato Detroit IndyCar
Graham Rahal Detroit

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 