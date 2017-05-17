IndyCar »

Indy 500 - Free practice results (2)

17 May 2017
Full Tuesday Free Practice results from the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Full Tuesday Free Practice results from the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1. Will Power AUS Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 224.656mph
2. Helio Castroneves BRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 224.287
3. Gabby Chaves COL Harding Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 223.991
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 223.960
5. Sage Karam USA Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 223.641
6. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 223.556
7. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 223.471
8. Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 223.420
9. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 223.352
10. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 223.156
11. Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 222.842
12. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 222.774
13. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 222.550
14. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda 222.480
15. Ed Jones UAE Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 222.251
16. Sebastien Bourdais FRA Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 222.249
17. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 221.959
18. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 221.921
19. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 221.789
20. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 221.738
21. Juan Pablo Montoya COL Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 221.696
22. Zach Veach USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 221.629
23. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 221.229
24. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda Andretti Dallara-Honda 221.029
25. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 221.011
26. Spencer Pigot AUS Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 220.630
27. Sebastian Saavedra COL Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 220.289
28. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 220.283
29. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 220.131
30. Jay Howard GBR Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 220.123
31. Jack Harvey GBR Michael Shank Racing Dallara-Honda 218.943
32. Pippa Mann GBR Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 218.589



