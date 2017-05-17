IndyCar »

Indy 500 - Free practice results (3)

17 May 2017
Full results from Wednesday's third practice session for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
Full results from Wednesday's third practice session for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

1. Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 222.894mph
2. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 222.599mph
3. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 220.553mph
4. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda Andretti Dallara-Honda 219.533mph
5. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 219.233mph
6. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 218.872mph
7. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 218.840mph
8. Zach Veach USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 218.636mph
9. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 218.122mph
10. Jay Howard GBR Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 217.299mph
11. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 217.057mph
12. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 216.866mph
13. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 216.844mph
14. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 216.333mph
15. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 159.591mph
16. Jack Harvey GBR Michael Shank Racing Dallara-Honda 156.680mph
17. Sage Karam USA Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 151.130mph
18. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 109.878mph
19. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda 107.319mph
20. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 102.752mph
21. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 61.301mph
22. Spencer Pigot AUS Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet no time
23. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda no time
24. Sebastian Saavedra COL Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet no time
25. Gabby Chaves COL Harding Racing Dallara-Chevrolet no time

