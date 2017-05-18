IndyCar »

Indy 500 - Free practice results (4)

18 May 2017
Full results from Thursday's fourth practice session for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
Full results from Thursday's fourth practice session for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

1. Jay Howard GBR Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 226.744 mph
2. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 225.826 mph
3. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 225.709 mph
4. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda Andretti Dallara-Honda 225.619 mph
5. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 225.455 mph
6. Sage Karam USA Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 225.185 mph
7. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 225.141 mph
8. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 224.837 mph
9. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 224.771 mph
10. Sebastien Bourdais FRA Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 224.725 mph
11. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 224.611 mph
12. Will Power AUS Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 224.563 mph
13. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda 224.503 mph
14. Juan Pablo Montoya COL Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 224.471 mph
15. Helio Castroneves BRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet < b>224.407 mph
16. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 224.388 mph
17. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 224.351 mph
18. Ed Jones UAE Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 224.331 mph
19. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 224.291 mph
20. Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 224.051 mph
21. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 223.783 mph
22. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 223.610 mph
23. Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 223.440 mph
24. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 223.123 mph
25. Pippa Mann GBR Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 223.048 mph
26. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 222.670 mph
27. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 222.620 mph
28. Zach Veach USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 222.463 mph
29. Jack Harvey GBR Michael Shank Racing Dallara-Honda 221.279 mph
30. Gabby Chaves COL Harding Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 220.366 mph
31. Spencer Pigot AUS Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 220.204 mph
32. Sebastian Saavedra COL Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 219.560 mph
33. Buddy Lazier USA Lazier Partners Racing Dallara-Honda 8.494 mph

