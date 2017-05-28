IndyCar »

Indy 500 - Race results

28 May 2017
Full race results from the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, round six of the Verizon IndyCar Series season.
1. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 200 laps
2. Helio Castroneves BRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet < b>+
0.201s
3. Ed Jones UAE Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda + 0.528s
4. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda + 1.136s
5. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda + 1.657s.
6. Juan Pablo Montoya COL Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet + 1.715s
7. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda + 2.422s
8. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda +
2.541s
9. Gabby Chaves COL Harding Racing Dallara-Chevrolet + 3.831s
10. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet + 4.532s
11. Ed Carpenter USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet + 4.623s
12. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda + 5.031s
13. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda +
5.699s
14. Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet + 6.051s
15. Sebastian Saavedra COL Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet + 12.667s
16. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet + 33.219s
17. Pippa Mann GBR Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda + 1 lap
18. Spencer Pigot AUS Juncos Racing Dallara-Chevrolet + 6 laps


Retirements

19. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 186 laps
20. Will Power AUS Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 183 laps
21. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 183 laps
22. James Davison AUS Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 183 laps
23. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda XXXXXX
24. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda Andretti Dallara-Honda 179 laps
25. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 166 laps
26. Zach Veach USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 155 laps
27. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 136 laps
28. Sage Karam USA Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 125 laps
29. Buddy Lazier USA Lazier Partners Racing Dallara-Honda 118 laps
30. Jack Harvey GBR Michael Shank Racing Dallara-Honda 65 laps
31. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 65 laps
32. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 52 laps
33. Jay Howard GBR Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 45 laps

