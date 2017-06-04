IndyCar »

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying results (2)

4 June 2017
Full results from qualifying for the second leg of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix double-header at Belle Isle on Sunday.
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying results (2)
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying results (2)
Full results from qualifying for the second leg of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix double-header at Belle Isle on Sunday.

Group A
1. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 1m 15.2833s
2. Helio Castroneves BRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet < b>1m 15.5279s
3. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 1m 16.0371s
4. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 16.1727s
5. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 16.1732s
6. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 16.1800s
7. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda 1m 16.2884s
8. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 16.5150s
9. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 18.6272s
10. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 1m 21.4485s
11. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet no time



Group B

1. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 1m 13.6732s
2. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda 1m 13.8105s
3. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda 1m 13.8264s
4. Will Power AUS Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 13.9449s
5. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda 1m 14.0339s
6. Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 14.0765s
7. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 14.1814s
8. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 14.3287s
9. Ed Jones UAE Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 14.7786s
10. Esteban Gutierrez MEX Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda 1m 15.0055s
11. Spencer Pigot USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet 1m 15.8491s


Starting Grid

1. Takuma Sato JPN Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda
2. Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda
3. Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda
4. Helio Castroneves BRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
5. James Hinchcliffe CAN Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda
6. Mikhail Aleshin RUS Schmidt Peterson Dallara-Honda
7. Will Power AUS Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
8. Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
9. Marco Andretti USA Andretti Autosport Dallara-Honda
10. Conor Daly USA A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet
11. Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
12. Charlie Kimball USA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
13. Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
14. Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Herta Dallara-Honda
15. Tony Kanaan BRA Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
16. Max Chilton GBR Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda
17. Ed Jones UAE Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda
18. JR Hildebrand USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
19. Esteban Gutierrez MEX Dale Coyne Racing Dallara-Honda
20. Oriol Servia ESP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Dallara-Honda
21. Spencer Pigot USA Ed Carpenter Racing Dallara-Chevrolet
22. Carlos Munoz COL A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet

Tagged as: Penske , Helio Castroneves , Ganassi , Jr Hildebrand , Indycar , Graham Rahal , Scott Dixon , Will Power , Charlie Kimball , Takuma Sato , Oriol Servia , Andretti , tony kanaan
« Take me back to the IndyCar Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Detroit IndyCar Andretti RHR
Esteban Gutierrez IndyCar Detroit
Graham Rahal Detroit IndyCar 2017
Takuma Sato Detroit IndyCar
Graham Rahal Detroit
Detroit Indy Conor Daly
Detroit IndyCar Helio Castroneves
Scott Dixon Indy 500
Sebastien Bourdais Indy 500 practice
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500 winner`s circle
Fernando Alonso Indy 500 headshot
Takuma Sato 2017 Indy 500
Indy 500, IndyCar, Takuma Sato
Indy 500 Alonso
Indy 500 2017 start
Helio Castroneves 2017 Indy 500 practice
IMS Pagoda Indy 500
IndyCar 2018 aerokit render superspeedway

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 