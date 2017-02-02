Mark Webber named Grand Marshal for Le Mans 2017

Ex-F1 driver and former WEC champion Mark Webber has been appointed Grand Marshal for the Le Mans 24 Hours this year.
Webber retired from motorsport at the end of 2016 having spent three campaigns with Porsche's LMP1 squad after quitting F1 and clinched the WEC drivers' title in 2015 with Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley.
Despite his ultimate frustration at failing to win at Le Mans in five attempts in total, the Australian will return to the prestigious event to act as Grand Marshal for the 2017 edition of the iconic endurance race.
Last year the position was carried out by fellow F1 racer and Le Mans winner Alex Wurz, while Tom Kristensen was in place in 2015 and Allan McNish served the role in 2014.