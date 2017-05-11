Sergey Sirotkin to race at Le Mans with SMP Racing

SMP Racing has confirmed Renault Formula 1 development driver Sergey Sirotkin will join its line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, racing in the LMP2 class.
Sirotkin is currently working with Renault in F1 in a development role after spending the last two years in GP2, finishing third in the championship both times around.
The Russian is also helping SMP Racing to develop its LMP1 car for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season, when it plans to race a Dallara chassis in the privateer sub-class.
SMP Racing announced on Thursday that Sirotkin would be joining its Le Mans line-up, racing in the #27 Dallara P217 Gibson car alongside IndyCar's Mikhail Aleshin and sportscar racer Viktor Shaytar.
Le Mans will mark Sirotkin's official race debut in sportscars, with the Russian yet to make a start in an event since the conclusion of last year's GP2 Series in Abu Dhabi in November.