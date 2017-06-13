Le Mans »

Official 2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list

13 June 2017
The official 2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list ahead of the 85th edition of the race on the 17-18 June.
The official 2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list ahead of the 85th edition of the race on the 17-18 June.

As previously announced, Toyota has swapped Jose Maria Lopez and Stephane Sarrazin between its original LMP1 driver line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours as the official entry list is published with a full 60 cars on the grid.

Lopez, who missed the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps which acts as round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship with injury, has been switched from the #7 TS050 Hybrid car to the #9 Toyota with Sarrazin heading in the opposite direction.

The Argentinean driver also missed the Monaco Formula E race as part of his recovery from two damage vertebrae suffered in a crash during the Silverstone 6 Hours on his Toyota WEC debut but is expected to have recovered in time for his debut at Le Mans 24 Hours the 17-18 June.

Toshio Sato, Toyota President, confirmed the changes have been made due to Lopez's injury but is confident it won't hamper its team's ambitions having been cruelly denied victory last year by a mechanical breakdown while leading with 10 minutes to go.

“Our circumstances have changed over the last few weeks as a result of the injury to José María," Sato said. "He is in the unfortunate position of having completed very few racing laps this year in WEC, so we all felt it was appropriate to adjust the driver line-up.

"I am very confident that Stéphane will fit well into a #7 line-up which can fight for the win. José María, like Yuji, will learn a lot at Le Mans this year, familiarising himself with the track and the event in general, and this is an important step for the future as well.”

180 drivers have been confirmed with licences issued by 32 different countries, and the 60 cars represent 41 teams and 17 nationalities – split into six LMP1 entries, 25 LMP2 entries, 13 LM GTE Pro entries and 16 LM GTE Am entries.

2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list

Davidson/Buemi/Nakajima JPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 Hybrid LMP1
Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin JPN Toyota Gazoo S040 Hybrid LMP1
Bernhard/Bamber/Hartley GER Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1
Jani/Tandy/Lotterer GER Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1
Lopez/Kunimoto/Lapierre JPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 Hybrid LMP1
Kraihamer/Webb/Rossiter AUT ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 Nismo LMP1
Rusinov/Thiriet/Lynn RUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Prost/Senna/Canal SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 LMP2
Jarvis/Laurent/Tung CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Piquet/Beche/Heinemeier-Hansson SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 LMP2
Menezes/Rao/Dumas FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 LMP2
Graves/Hirschi/Vergne CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 LMP2
Gonzalez/Trummer/Petrov CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 LMP2
Collard/Perrodo/Hanley FRA TDS Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Cheng/Brundle/Gommendy CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Chandhok/Moore/Hanson GBR Tockwith Motorsports LMP2
Lafargue/Lafargue/Zollinger FRA Idec Sport Racing Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Hedman/Hanley/Rosenqvist USA Dragonspeed – 10 Star Oreca 07 LMP2
Rojas/Hirakawa/Gutierrez RUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Barthez/Buret/Berthon FRA Panis Barthez Competition Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Aleshin/Sirotkin/Shaytar RUS SMP Racing Dallara PS217 LMP2
Lammers/van Eerd/Barrichello NED Racing Team Nederland Dallara PS217 LMP2
Owen/de Sadeleer/Albuquerque USA United Autosports Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Nicolet/Nicolet/Maris PHL Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Panciatici/Ragues/Negaro FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 LMP2
Guibbert/Trouillet/Winslow FRA Graff Oreca 07 LMP2
Allen/Matelli/Bradley FRA Graff Oreca 07 LMP2
Keating/Bleekemolen/Taylor USA Keating Motorsports Riley MK30 LMP2
Patterson/McMurray/Capillaire POR Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Lacorte/Sernagiotto/Belicchi ITA Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217 LMP2
Konopka/Calko/Breukers SVK ARC Bratislava Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Rigon/Bird/Molina ITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT GTE Pro
Calado/Pier Guidi/Di Grassi ITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Pro
Johnson/Mucke/Pla USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT GTE Pro
Priaulx/Tincknell/Derani USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT GTE Pro
Lietz/Makowiecki/Pilet GER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE Pro
Christensen/Estre/WernerGER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE Pro
Magnussen/Garcia/Taylor USA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Pro
Gavin/Milner/Fassler USA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Pro
Hand/Muller/Bourdais USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT GTE Pro
Briscoe/Westbrook/Dixon USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT GTE Pro
Vilander/Fisichella/Kaffer USA Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Pro
Turner/Adam/Serra GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Pro
Thiim/Sorensen/Stanaway GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Pro
Wainwright/Barker/Foster GBR Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE Am
Dalla Lana/Lamy/Lauda GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Am
Ried/Dienst/Cairoli GER Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR GTE Am
Mok/Sawa/Griffin SIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Flohr/Castellacci/Beretta CHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Cameron/Scott/Cioci CHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Rees/Brandela/Philippon FRA Larbre Competition Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Am
Wee/Katoh/Parente SIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Mac Neil/Sweedler/Bell USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Nielsen/Balzan/Bret USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Krohn/Jonsson/Bertolini HNK DH Racing Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Smith/Stevens/Vanthoor GBR JWM Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Bachelor/Lemert/Al Qubaisi GER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991) GTE Am
Long/Al Faisal/Hedlund GER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991) GTE Am
Yoluc/Hankey/Bell GBR TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE Am
Howard/Gunn/Bryant GBR Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE Am
by Haydn Cobb

