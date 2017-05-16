Toyota tweaks driver line-up as Le Mans entry list confirmed

2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list

Davidson/Buemi/Nakajima

Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin

Bernhard/Bamber/Hartley

Jani/Tandy/Lotterer

Lopez/Kunimoto/Lapierre

Kraihamer/Webb/Rossiter

Rusinov/Thiriet/Lynn

Prost/Senna/Canal

Jarvis/Laurent/Tung

Piquet/Beche/Heinemeier-Hansson

Menezes/Rao/Dumas

Graves/Hirschi/Vergne

Gonzalez/Trummer/Petrov

Collard/Perrodo/Hanley

Cheng/Brundle/Gommendy

Chandhok/Moore/Hanson

Lafargue/Lafargue/Zollinger

Hedman/Hanley/Rosenqvist

Rojas/Hirakawa/Gutierrez

Barthez/Buret/Berthon

Aleshin/Sirotkin/Shaytar

Lammers/van Eerd/Barrichello

Owen/de Sadeleer/Albuquerque

Nicolet/Nicolet/Maris

Panciatici/Ragues/Negaro

Guibbert/Trouillet/Winslow

Allen/Matelli/Bradley

Keating/Bleekemolen/Taylor

Patterson/McMurray/Capillaire

Lacorte/Sernagiotto/Belicchi

Konopka/Calko/Breukers

Rigon/Bird/Molina

Calado/Pier Guidi/Di Grassi

Johnson/Mucke/Pla

Priaulx/Tincknell/Derani

Lietz/Makowiecki/Pilet

Christensen/Estre/Werner

Magnussen/Garcia/Taylor

Gavin/Milner/Fassler

Hand/Muller/Bourdais

Briscoe/Westbrook/Dixon

Vilander/Fisichella/Kaffer

Turner/Adam/Serra

Thiim/Sorensen/Stanaway

Wainwright/Barker/Foster

Dalla Lana/Lamy/Lauda

Ried/Dienst/Cairoli

Mok/Sawa/Griffin

Flohr/Castellacci/Beretta

Cameron/Scott/Cioci

Rees/Brandela/Philippon

Wee/Katoh/Parente

Mac Neil/Sweedler/Bell

Nielsen/Balzan/Bret

Krohn/Jonsson/Bertolini

Smith/Stevens/Vanthoor

Yelloly/Lemert/TBA

Long/Al Faisal/Hedlund

Yoluc/Hankey/Bell

Howard/Gunn/Bryant

Toyota has swapped Jose Maria Lopez and Stephane Sarrazin between its original LMP1 driver line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours as the official entry list is published with a full 60 cars on the grid.Lopez, who missed the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps which acts as round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship with injury, has been switched from the #7 TS050 Hybrid car to the #9 Toyota with Sarrazin heading in the opposite direction.The Argentinean driver also missed the Monaco Formula E race as part of his recovery from two damage vertebrae suffered in a crash during the Silverstone 6 Hours on his Toyota WEC debut but is expected to have recovered in time for his debut at Le Mans 24 Hours the 17-18 June.Toshio Sato, Toyota President, confirmed the changes have been made due to Lopez's injury but is confident it won't hamper its team's ambitions having been cruelly denied victory last year by a mechanical breakdown while leading with 10 minutes to go.“Our circumstances have changed over the last few weeks as a result of the injury to José María," Sato said. "He is in the unfortunate position of having completed very few racing laps this year in WEC, so we all felt it was appropriate to adjust the driver line-up."I am very confident that Stéphane will fit well into a #7 line-up which can fight for the win. José María, like Yuji, will learn a lot at Le Mans this year, familiarising himself with the track and the event in general, and this is an important step for the future as well.”The only team which has not yet finalised its third driver is Proton Competition entered in LM GTE Am.179 drivers have been confirmed with licences issued by 31 different countries, and the 60 cars represent 41 teams and 16 nationalities – split into six LMP1 entries, 25 LMP2 entries, 13 LM GTE Pro entries and 16 LM GTE Am entries.Mentos Proton Racing is on the reserve list should one of the official entries need to withdraw.JPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 HybridJPN Toyota Gazoo S040 HybridGER Porsche 919 HybridGER Porsche 919 HybridJPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 HybridAUT ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 NismoRUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07FRA TDS Racing Oreca 07CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07GBR Tockwith MotorsportsFRA Idec Sport Racing Ligier JSP217USA Dragonspeed – 10 Star Oreca 07RUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07FRA Panis Barthez Competition Ligier JSP217RUS SMP Racing Dallara PS217NED Racing Team Nederland Dallara PS217USA United Autosports Ligier JSP217PHL Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470FRA Graff Oreca 07FRA Graff Oreca 07USA Keating Motorsports Riley MK30POR Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP217ITA Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217SVK ARC Bratislava Ligier JSP217ITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEUSA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GTUSA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GTGER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSRGER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSRUSA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.RUSA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.RUSA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GTUSA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GTUSA Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTEGBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTEGBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTEGBR Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSRGBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTEGER Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSRSIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTECHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTECHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTEFRA Larbre Competition Chevrolet Corvette C7.RSIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTEUSA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTEUSA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTEHNK DH Racing Ferrari 488 GTEGBR JWM Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTEGER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991)GER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991)GBR TF Sport Aston Martin VantageGBR Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage