Toyota tweaks driver line-up as Le Mans entry list confirmed

Toyota has swapped Jose Maria Lopez and Stephane Sarrazin between its original LMP1 driver line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours as the official entry list is published with a full 60 cars on the grid.
Lopez, who missed the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps which acts as round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship with injury, has been switched from the #7 TS050 Hybrid car to the #9 Toyota with Sarrazin heading in the opposite direction.
The Argentinean driver also missed the Monaco Formula E race as part of his recovery from two damage vertebrae suffered in a crash during the Silverstone 6 Hours on his Toyota WEC debut but is expected to have recovered in time for his debut at Le Mans 24 Hours the 17-18 June.
Toshio Sato, Toyota President, confirmed the changes have been made due to Lopez's injury but is confident it won't hamper its team's ambitions having been cruelly denied victory last year by a mechanical breakdown while leading with 10 minutes to go.
“Our circumstances have changed over the last few weeks as a result of the injury to José María," Sato said. "He is in the unfortunate position of having completed very few racing laps this year in WEC, so we all felt it was appropriate to adjust the driver line-up.
"I am very confident that Stéphane will fit well into a #7 line-up which can fight for the win. José María, like Yuji, will learn a lot at Le Mans this year, familiarising himself with the track and the event in general, and this is an important step for the future as well.”
The only team which has not yet finalised its third driver is Proton Competition entered in LM GTE Am.
179 drivers have been confirmed with licences issued by 31 different countries, and the 60 cars represent 41 teams and 16 nationalities – split into six LMP1 entries, 25 LMP2 entries, 13 LM GTE Pro entries and 16 LM GTE Am entries.
Mentos Proton Racing is on the reserve list should one of the official entries need to withdraw.
2017 Le Mans 24 Hour entry list
Davidson/Buemi/Nakajima
JPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 Hybrid LMP1
Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin
JPN Toyota Gazoo S040 Hybrid LMP1
Bernhard/Bamber/Hartley
GER Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1
Jani/Tandy/Lotterer
GER Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1
Lopez/Kunimoto/Lapierre
JPN Toyota Gazoo TS040 Hybrid LMP1
Kraihamer/Webb/Rossiter
AUT ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 Nismo LMP1
Rusinov/Thiriet/Lynn
RUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Prost/Senna/Canal
SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 LMP2
Jarvis/Laurent/Tung
CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Piquet/Beche/Heinemeier-Hansson
SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 LMP2
Menezes/Rao/Dumas
FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 LMP2
Graves/Hirschi/Vergne
CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 LMP2
Gonzalez/Trummer/Petrov
CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 LMP2
Collard/Perrodo/Hanley
FRA TDS Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Cheng/Brundle/Gommendy
CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Chandhok/Moore/Hanson
GBR Tockwith Motorsports LMP2
Lafargue/Lafargue/Zollinger
FRA Idec Sport Racing Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Hedman/Hanley/Rosenqvist
USA Dragonspeed – 10 Star Oreca 07 LMP2
Rojas/Hirakawa/Gutierrez
RUS G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 LMP2
Barthez/Buret/Berthon
FRA Panis Barthez Competition Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Aleshin/Sirotkin/Shaytar
RUS SMP Racing Dallara PS217 LMP2
Lammers/van Eerd/Barrichello
NED Racing Team Nederland Dallara PS217 LMP2
Owen/de Sadeleer/Albuquerque
USA United Autosports Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Nicolet/Nicolet/Maris
PHL Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Panciatici/Ragues/Negaro
FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 LMP2
Guibbert/Trouillet/Winslow
FRA Graff Oreca 07 LMP2
Allen/Matelli/Bradley
FRA Graff Oreca 07 LMP2
Keating/Bleekemolen/Taylor
USA Keating Motorsports Riley MK30 LMP2
Patterson/McMurray/Capillaire
POR Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Lacorte/Sernagiotto/Belicchi
ITA Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217 LMP2
Konopka/Calko/Breukers
SVK ARC Bratislava Ligier JSP217 LMP2
Rigon/Bird/Molina
ITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Pro
Calado/Pier Guidi/Di Grassi
ITA AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Pro
Johnson/Mucke/Pla
USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT GTE Pro
Priaulx/Tincknell/Derani
USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT GTE Pro
Lietz/Makowiecki/Pilet
GER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE Pro
Christensen/Estre/Werner
GER Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE Pro
Magnussen/Garcia/Taylor
USA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Pro
Gavin/Milner/Fassler
USA Corvette Racing – GM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Pro
Hand/Muller/Bourdais
USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT GTE Pro
Briscoe/Westbrook/Dixon
USA Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT GTE Pro
Vilander/Fisichella/Kaffer
USA Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Pro
Turner/Adam/Serra
GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Pro
Thiim/Sorensen/Stanaway
GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Pro
Wainwright/Barker/Foster
GBR Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE Am
Dalla Lana/Lamy/Lauda
GBR Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE GTE Am
Ried/Dienst/Cairoli
GER Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR GTE Am
Mok/Sawa/Griffin
SIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Flohr/Castellacci/Beretta
CHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Cameron/Scott/Cioci
CHE Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Rees/Brandela/Philippon
FRA Larbre Competition Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GTE Am
Wee/Katoh/Parente
SIN Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Mac Neil/Sweedler/Bell
USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Nielsen/Balzan/Bret
USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Krohn/Jonsson/Bertolini
HNK DH Racing Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Smith/Stevens/Vanthoor
GBR JWM Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE GTE Am
Yelloly/Lemert/TBA
GER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991) GTE Am
Long/Al Faisal/Hedlund
GER Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR (991) GTE Am
Yoluc/Hankey/Bell
GBR TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE Am
Howard/Gunn/Bryant
GBR Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GTE Am